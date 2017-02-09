Trying to find work

The first phase of Baha Mar is scheduled to open on April 21. The resort is recruiting talent to staff the property.

In an overwhelming response to about 1,500 positions, Baha Mar Vice President of Human Resources and Organizational Development Kirsty Cowper said they have received over 10,000 applicants.

“So we are really excited that everyone is keen to either join us or rejoin us,” she said.

Ousted Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware in June 2015, but all related cases were dismissed. The bankruptcy was heard in The Bahamas. Approximately 2,000 employees were made redundant.

Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited is the new Baha Mar buyer, though the deal has not closed.

Cowper said they aim to hire at least 5,000 people.

“Again it changes because as we open different departments and as we open different restaurants and stores we have to add all of that to the mix,” she said.

“But definitely for the opening on April 21 we are going to be anywhere from 1,500 to 1,700 people as of today.”

Currently there are 340 people on staff.

The unemployment rate was last measured at 11.6 percent in the labor report of November 2016. It fell from 12.7 percent in May 2016. Youth unemployment last November was at 25.1 percent.

The Bahamian unemployment rate has been in the low- to mid-double digits since the financial crisis of the fall of 2008.

The Department of Statistics said the construction industry showed the largest growth (16 percent) in employment from May to November 2016. Additionally, 1,385 people were employed as a direct result of Hurricane Matthew.

The closure of resorts on Grand Bahama after Matthew has made the situation on that island worse. With little happening, residents are seeking work wherever they can find it in The Bahamas.

The 5,000 direct jobs Baha Mar promises would be just part of the work expansion resulting from the project. Spin-off jobs will create thousands of other opportunities.

Whether it’s Izmirlian or Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, Bahamians have always wanted the development to succeed. If the project is a success it could drive growth in the economy as Atlantis did in the 1990s and 2000s. The middle class expanded significantly because of the good times.

We hope those who are hired realize how fortunate they are, and that they do their best on the job. To keep visitors returning they need to have good experiences, good service.

That figure of 10,000 applications will increase significantly by April 21. Despite the declining unemployment rate it’s still hard to find long-term employment in The Bahamas. Hopefully Baha Mar’s opening is the beginning of a more prosperous time for our people.



