Spoilt ballot campaign is nonsense

A general election nears. Bahamians are engaged in discussions across the archipelago on which party should be our next government.

We have historically had high voter turnout – often around 90 percent of registered voters. However, registration has been slow this time. Just over half the estimated eligible voters have signed up, down significantly from the same period in the run-up to the last election.

We think slow registration results from diminished enthusiasm regarding the parties and leaders on offer. Prime Minister Perry Christie, leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), is very unpopular. Dr. Hubert Minnis, Free National Movement (FNM) leader, has overseen the fracturing of his party. Branville McCartney, leader of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), has not brought forward a high-caliber team. Additionally, Marco City MP Gregory Moss started a party. The We March protest movement has supporters, too.

In past years when it was time to remove the PLP, Bahamians voted for the FNM. It’s not so simple this go around. Confusion, frustration and apathy are pervasive.

Into this context a dangerous suggestion has been made. An activist and two well-regarded academics started a campaign for frustrated voters to spoil their ballots as a form of protest rather than totally abandoning the democratic process. The Tribune first reported on this movement last week.

Dr. Nicolette Bethel and Dr. Ian Strachan, scholars at the University of The Bahamas, and activist Alicia Wallace, of Hollaback Bahamas, are leading the campaign in protest of the political status quo.

While on the Guardian Radio talk show “Morning Blend” with Dwight Strachan yesterday, Bethel said, “People are quite right when they say people fought for our right to vote so you have a right to vote, but our message is, you don’t have to vote for what they put in front of you.

“You don’t have to pick one of the choices that are given to you. If the choices are not what you want, don’t pick any; say none, spoil your ballot, that is part of your right.”

Ian Strachan set out his thinking in a blog post cited in the Tribune article.

“Spoiling the ballot sends the nation and the watching world a clear, unmistakable message that a sizable portion of the country demands better representation and will not settle,” he said.

“Critics will say we are being reckless, that we will cause a bad leader to be elected instead of their less-bad leader. They will say the stakes are high in the country and every vote is needed to fix what’s wrong. The stakes are high. And that is why we must rid ourselves of illusions and strike at the root.”

This campaign and the arguments given by the professors are nonsensical and dangerous.

Bahamians fought for the right to vote. Bahamians fought for a fair voting system. People were victimized for these rights. In some countries campaigners were jailed or killed because they dared suggest that each man and woman should have the right to select a government.

Campaigning for Bahamians to spoil their ballots is an insult to all who sacrificed to enshrine this mighty power for our people regardless of class, race or education level.

What Bahamians should do is sit carefully and consider what the area candidates, parties and their leaders are offering. Wrestle with the voting decision. Speak with friends, neighbors and family. Listen to the TV news. Read the newspapers. Engage with the candidates when they come to your homes.

Then after careful deliberation vote for the person you think best to represent your area. If you want to vote based on party or party leader, do that. Some areas will have five, six or seven candidates on the ballot. That is a hell of a lot of choice for such a small place.

We must value our democracy and not debase it. For all our problems The Bahamas has free and fair elections governed by the rule of law. The people of this country have the power to elect the government they want. They have the right to offer themselves for service as candidates.

Elections don’t always have great options. But we as the guardians of our own freedoms have to choose, nonetheless. By not voting you give your power to those who do.

If Strachan, Bethel and Wallace don’t like the candidates, they should push our people to get involved with the parties and to run for office. We agree that more capable people need to enter politics. We agree that our party system needs reform. Engagement with politics will help change these things, not declining to vote.

We hope Bahamians ignore this spoilt ballot initiative. Stay engaged with your democracy. Anyone who tells you not to vote is trying to take away your power.



