Killing spree as election nears

Six people were murdered over the weekend. For the year there have been 26 murders.

The Bahamas is on pace for another murder record in a country with a population of just over 350,000. New York City, with a population of 8.5 million, had 20 murders in January.

The governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) does not want an election where violent crime is a major issue of debate. The PLP was in opposition in 2012. The Free National Movement (FNM) was in power. The PLP pushed discussion of the crime problem during the campaign. A series of murder records happened under the FNM’s watch. The FNM lost that election.

The PLP will want to ignore the record level of killing during its five-year term. It can’t provide a satisfactory explanation that soothes Bahamians. Carnival is coming. So we guess the governing party will want the people to just dance and party themselves into a stupor, disregarding mentally taxing issues such as crime on New Providence.

The people won’t ignore what’s happening, however. New Providence is an increasingly unsafe place. The people who live on the island have altered their lives because of crime. Homes increasingly look like fortresses. There are security screens or window bars. There are fences and walls with barbed wire. There are security cameras and motion lights. There are menacing dogs in yards.

Many will tell you they like to be at home before it’s dark; or that they move quickly from car to public places.

We can’t just dance at the PLP’s carnival and be happy. We are fearful for our well-being and that of our families and friends.

As the current main opposition party, the FNM should continue to confront the PLP on crime.

Marvin Dames, the FNM’s Mt. Moriah candidate and a former deputy commissioner of police, raised alarm in a statement yesterday regarding the high murder tally.

“The recurring theme of our young men continuing to lose their lives at such an alarming rate should be cause for all Bahamians to think about what this means for the future of our Bahamaland,” he said.

“As our police officers courageously stand in the firing line, and as we the residents navigate our lives in constant fear of being the next victim of crime, it is increasingly evident that something must be done now.”

He pledged the support of his party, and set out a series of measures they would institute if elected the next government.

Our violent crime problem has exploded the past decade. It mirrors the problem faced by countries across the region. Quick fixes won’t make things better overnight. Parents and families must put more effort into raising our children with productive values; the public education system must be improved; job-creating policies are needed; the criminal justice system has to be more efficient and fairer.

“Insecurity is the result of a combination of many factors, from drug trafficking and organized crime, to weak judicial and law enforcement systems that promote impunity, to the lack of opportunities and support for young people who live in deprived communities,” said Jorge Familiar, World Bank vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean, in an op-ed last week.

“That is why there is no magic formula. We will not solve this problem only on the basis of greater police action, or further imprisonment, or through more education, or employment alone. We must do all this in a comprehensive way, based on reliable data and proven strategies.”

Vote for the people you believe will set these long-term policies in motion. Don’t just be entertained this election cycle. We need a government that is capable and willing to lead reforms that help bring order to our streets.



