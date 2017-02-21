We are slowly getting there. Voter registration numbers are climbing ahead of the next general election. According to information posted to the Parliamentary Registration Department’s Facebook page on Saturday, 112,622 people were registered to vote, as compared to the 172,128 people who registered for the last general election.

Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall said last week there was a significant increase in voter registration after the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) convention last month. The department estimates 180,000-plus people are eligible to vote.

As a percentage, the most voters have signed up in Killarney. Last election, 5,031 voters were registered in that constituency. So far 4,450 constituents are registered. East Grand Bahama is second with 4,185 of the 5,142 voters who registered last election.

An unpopular prime minister, a break-up in the Free National Movement (FNM) and a multiplicity of small parties have contributed to voter confusion and the slow registration process.

Bahamians are a politically active people. We often have around 90 percent of registered voters turning out on election day.

We do not want a small number of Bahamians, unrepresentative of the will of the people, to determine our next government and, by extension, the direction of our collective future. We urge those Bahamians who are taking their time to go now and register. The Parliamentary Registration Department has centers open across the country. Yesterday walking into The Mall at Marathon, 20 people were gathered signing up for the election.

We have no law mandating the vote. No one can force you, but we do have a responsibility to our own governance. Voting is part of that. The system subjects the powerful to We, the people. Our prime minister and his caucus have to convince us they should be returned to the offices of authority they occupy. The views of teachers, garbage collectors, the unemployed, adults 18 and 19 years of age, all matter to them. And if you think Perry Christie’s government has failed, you can take the power away from him. That is the beauty of democracy.

If you have registered and have friends and relatives who have not, encourage them to do so. Time is running out.

It is okay if you haven’t yet figured out who you will vote for. Once registered you can even make up your mind as you wait on the line on election day. If you don’t register, however, someone else will choose for you who will govern The Bahamas in your name.



