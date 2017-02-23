Hard to win elections with years of no economic growth

We are a few months away from a general election. Prime Minister Perry Christie is wrapping up his affairs. He will seek his third mandate, trying to tie his best friend, Hubert Ingraham. It would also be his first back-to-back win, if successful.

Christie is a proud man. It would please him immensely to equal Ingraham. Do not underestimate how driven he is by ego.

There are several core indicators that significantly determine the fate of governments in elections. Two of them are crime and the economy. They are important because they directly affect the day-to-day lives of everyone. If people are being robbed, shot at, their homes and vehicles broken into, they will feel unsafe and angry with the government that is not able to protect them. With the economy, if you can’t afford to pay your rent or mortgage, your electricity has been turned off for lack of payment, you have difficulty putting food in the fridge, you will be more likely to try the other party that promises it can do better.

The Bahamian economy has not grown in four years. In two of those years it contracted, and in the other two there was zero growth. Going back further, the unemployment rate has been in the low to mid-double digits since the fall of 2008.

Things have been tough. No amount of giddy talk by Christie can change this fact. His government has increased taxes and spending. While government spending has been directed at providing stimulus, value-added tax (VAT) was the largest single tax increase in our history. People see it on everything they purchase – a noticeable burden to those already struggling.

Yes, Baha Mar will partially open this year. Yes, the World Relays is coming again; and there has been work at Albany and The Pointe. There should be growth this year. But future growth may come too late for Christie. He promised the world during the 2012 election campaign. Everything that was wrong was because of the leadership of the Free National Movement (FNM). He has had his five years now. Things have not improved.

While the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) wants to run a campaign on the problems in the FNM, the Bahamian people should focus on judging Christie and his leadership. Should you return to power a man who has led during the worst period of crime and violence in our history? Should you return to power a man who has led for four years of no growth in the economy? Should you return to power a man who has watched rolling blackouts sweep the country and done nothing meaningful to fix the problem?

Christie has failed. The data shows this. He falls asleep in public constantly. It is now up to the Bahamian people to decide if they want more of that failure in the Office of the Prime Minister. We assure you of one thing: five more years of an older, more tired Christie will be worse than the five years you just had. Think about that.



