Free Town nomination fight a problem for Christie

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) is set to complete its candidate nomination process tonight. One of the last areas to get its candidate will be the newly named Free Town. Attorney Wayne Munroe wants the seat. Frank Smith wants the seat. By all indications Munroe is the frontrunner.

Supporters of both men were at a contentious PLP meeting at Pilgrim Baptist Church on St. James Road last night. Shouting was heard from the room. There were arguments outside.

Smith is the nephew of former PLP MPs George and Philip Smith. He is the son-in-law of former PLP MP Franklyn Wilson, who is also a senior party member.

Smith is a senator and chairman of the Public Hospitals Authority. He ran in Blue Hills in 1997, losing to the Free National Movement’s Dion Foulkes. He won and represented St. Thomas More in 2002 and 2007, but lost the Montagu race to Richard Lightbourn in 2012.

Munroe is a newcomer to the PLP. In 2012, he ran for the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) in Mount Moriah, only receiving 10 percent of the vote. He joined the PLP in 2015.

The PLP’s Candidates Committee voted for Munroe. As was reported in our National Review section on Wednesday, senior PLPs have said the Montagu branch voted in support of Smith.

If Smith is denied the nomination, that would result from a simple thing: PLP Leader Perry Christie didn’t want him to get it.

Sources said Christie did not like in July 2016 when Smith said he was not one of the young PLPs who asked the aging party leader to stay on. Christie is very sensitive about any perceived questioning of his leadership.

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts and trustee Valentine Grimes listened to constituents last night. At the end of the meeting, Roberts told reporters he was pleased with the outcome.

“Everybody who wanted to speak, spoke,” he said. “The next move will be determined by the hierarchy of the party.”

The party’s council meets tonight to finalize the nomination.

The danger for the PLP is if Smith is denied and he feels so aggrieved, that he runs as an independent. If Smith, Munroe, FNM candidate Dionisio D’Aguilar and others are on the ballot, it would be harder for the PLP to win in an area where it has the demographic advantage. Munroe and Smith would split the PLP vote. Smith running as an independent would also be a distraction for the PLP. It would be a spectacle that takes away from the party’s message of unity.

We shall see what Christie chooses. Friday’s announcement may be just the beginning of a prolonged PLP fight for Free Town.



