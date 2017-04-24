The signs of change

Since the general election of 2012 Bahamians have voted twice. In January 2013, we voted on gambling. In June 2016, there was the women’s rights referendum.

In both cases the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) position was known. It wanted web shop gambling legalized and the women’s rights provisions passed. Both measures failed.

Referenda are complicated things. While they are supposed to be about specific questions, the votes are often about how the people feel about the government of the day.

The We March Bahamas movement sprung up out of nowhere. It was the brainchild of attorney Ranard Henfield. We do not have a street demonstration culture. Henfield and his group, nonetheless, were able to inspire thousands of Bahamians to march and show their frustration with the PLP.

The We March Majority Rule Day protest in January was particularly impressive. The turnout seemed to exceed that of the official government celebration.

The Free National Movement (FNM) under the leadership of Dr. Hubert Minnis has had challenges this term. Division and rivalry led members to remove Minnis as the leader of the opposition. Minnis bounced back, however. His party is in fighting shape. Bahamians increasingly realize that if they are to remove Perry Christie and the PLP, Minnis and the FNM are the only option.

Both parties had their first mass rallies last Thursday — the FNM at R.M. Bailey Park and the PLP at Arawak Cay. The PLP wondered how the people felt about the FNM after all its troubles. They got a clear answer on Thursday, as the FNM’s crowd surpassed that of the governing party.

Rally crowds don’t determine elections. What that FNM crowd showed, though, was that the party still has major support and momentum. It has not fallen apart. A large segment of the population still thinks it is the alternative government.

The mood of the people is anti-PLP. They are angry. The economy has not grown in four years; unemployment is high; there have been murder records; the electricity company is in a state of collapse with frequent blackouts. And now, just days before the election, damning information regarding PLP Cabinet ministers is being exposed. Conflicts of interest and wheeling and dealing were the order of the day in government.

The signs that change is coming are all around. We have seen them for years. The PLP is so unpopular there is no way it can win a majority of the vote. The only hope for the party is if opposition voters spilt between the FNM and the Democratic National Alliance (DNA).

What will stop that is the strength of the people’s desire for a new government. A focused people who want no more of the poor governance they have received from Christie and his colleagues will not waste their votes on a third party that cannot win. They will choose the party that can oust the PLP.



