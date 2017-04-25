Prime minister should not show cowardice at the end of career

The governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) faces two scandals in the run-up to the general election. It was reported last week in The Tribune that Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald repeatedly begged then Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian for contracts for his family’s business. The newspaper printed the emails of Fitzgerald’s solicitations. Then on Monday The Nassau Guardian and The Tribune reported that Minister of Labour Shane Gibson received regular cash payments to his U.S. bank account from Nygard International Partnership prior to the general election in 2012 and into 2013 when he was a Cabinet minister. Gibson is known to be close with billionaire Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard.

The conduct revealed in each situation should cause a minister’s resignation, or for him to be fired. But, nothing will happen to them. Prime Minister Perry Christie protects loyalists such as Gibson and Fitzgerald.

The media has been trying to ask Christie questions about these stories. In the case of Fitzgerald reporters have been asking since last week. Christie dodged and ran when the journalists came close.

After giving an address at an enrollment launch for National Health Insurance (NHI) yesterday, for example, Christie walked briskly past reporters, who peppered him with questions that went unanswered.

Christie is no coward. He has been in the political wars for 40 years. He has run the PLP for 20 years. When he lost government in 2007, he showed up in Parliament and took the abuse heaped on him by the Free National Movement (FNM).

These may be the final days he is ever prime minister. If Christie is soon to be out of office, he should go out with courage. The prime minister should face reporters and answer.

If he thinks it is acceptable for ministers of his government to beg for contracts from rich foreigners for family firms, then say so. If he thinks it is acceptable for ministers in his government to take cash contributions from rich foreigners in foreign bank accounts, then say so. Perry Christie should stand before his people and answer. The Bahamian people would then judge him and them at the polls on May 10.

The questions won’t stop between now and the election just because Christie won’t answer. Every time reporters see him they will ask. Will the prime minister run away each time?

When the end comes it comes. Losing an election is not the end of the world. Hubert Ingraham seems happy enough in his post-politics life. Sure, you miss it. Sure, you have the itch to get back. But you know what? Life goes on.

What would be more damaging to Christie’s legacy would be him cowering in fear to reporters’ microphones being the last memory Bahamians have of him as their leader.

Answer the questions, prime minister. Don’t embarrass yourself any further. It is undignified for someone who has had the career you have had in politics to be scared to answer before your people.



