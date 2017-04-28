Next govt should make final landfill decision

The governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) was right to set in motion a request for proposals to manage the landfill in New Providence. The site is a danger to the health and well-being of people who reside on and visit our main island.

Regular fires at the site release toxic smoke across our communities. The latest led to the evacuation of Jubilee Gardens. The fire is not fully extinguished. Residents of nearby areas are still breathing in dangerous smoke. Firefighters have done their best, but the challenge is significant.

This PLP administration is not solely responsible for the problems at the landfill. It’s a longstanding issue. What Perry Christie’s administration should be criticized for is knowing how bad the problem was when they were elected and doing nothing meaningful to address it for five years. The company Renew Bahamas, which the PLP selected to manage the site, shut down and was unable to carry out its mandate.

Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett has said the bidding process for a new management company for the New Providence Landfill is scheduled to begin today. The minister, who is seeking re-election to the House of Assembly, also announced this month that the preliminary cost of remediation at the landfill is $20 million to $30 million. That cost is expected to increase, however.

Last month, Christie said the government is “very close” to choosing a company to run the site.

The general election is on May 10 — mere days away. There is public pressure on the government to find a new landfill manager. We do not know what the PLP intends to do with this selection process. We fear that a desperate Christie will sign a rushed deal just to make it appear as if he did something to remedy the decades-long problem. This would be a mistake. It would be sensible for the final decision to be deferred to the next government — be it PLP or Free National Movement (FNM).

The next government will have to live with the group selected and honor the large contract signed. The group the government should select should have the proper plan and resources. It should also have a track record in this field and access to experts who are familiar with turning around dysfunctional landfills.

This decision is too important to be made in a rushed manner while influenced by the politics of a general election. The group selected has to get this right. The long-term investment is then needed to modernize the site and waste disposal on New Providence in general.

We hope the prime minister does the right thing and defers any deal until after May 10.



