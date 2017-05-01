The mad rush before the election

Road paving is taking place. Schools are being renamed. Contracts are being signed for government buildings. State employees are being promoted. Money is being found to pay people that was once withheld.

All of these things are being done to win on May 10. The mad rush is to try and “make happy” as many people as possible in the few days before voting begins.

There are 181,675 people registered to vote — the largest electorate we’ve had. This wide cross section of Bahamians have faced the full range of experiences living under this government. They have inhaled smoke from the New Providence Landfill; they know how hard it is to find jobs in an economy that has not grown in four years; they have been affected in some way by the crime problem; they pay the high electricity bills and sit in the dark when the power goes out.

This has been a failed term for the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). The hardships people face are real. They have endured them for years. We suspect that it is too late for the PLP to sway the majority of Bahamians to its side with last-minute gimmicks and giveaways.

Bahamians want good governance. They have seen 10 years of Perry Christie. They know that at the age of 73 they will get no better from him.

As we meet and chat with people in the run-up to the general election one thing is striking: The only people who speak in support of the PLP are those in the party’s hard base. Swing and independent-minded voters speak harshly of Christie and his government. The PLP will not get their votes.

The mood of the electorate seems similar to that of 1992. That was when Bahamians had finally had enough of Lynden Pindling and they ended his 25-year run as our leader.

The people seem to have decided that they have had enough of Christie. The PLP should be worried that a wave is building.

When waves based on anger sweep across the country on Election Day, they often wipe out a generation of the party. There are many PLP candidates who are 60-plus. If they lose this time, it is unlikely they will ever see the House of Assembly again, as they will be either around or beyond 70 in 2022. No new PLP leader will want to come back to the people in five years with old faces.

When you govern well and the prosperity of the people increases, and those same people feel safe in their communities, you often get a chance to return. The PLP’s mad rush to impress the people with the people’s money in the last days of this term is likely to be a futile effort. Instead of seeming generous the government comes across as desperate.

The people have seen and judged the PLP. They are ready to vote. More effort should have been put into helping them years ago.



