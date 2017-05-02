Unifying the opposition vote

Free National Movement (FNM) supporters heard the same thing from their leader, Dr. Hubert Minnis, and former leader, Hubert Ingraham, last night in Abaco. They were told that this election is between their party and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). Voting for the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), a party that cannot win the general election, would be to support the PLP’s re-election.

The FNM did not take the DNA seriously in 2012. It did not directly engage the party. That was a mistake. The DNA took 8.5 percent of the vote and the FNM lost the general election.

The PLP is keenly aware of how unpopular it is. Years of scandal, high crime and unemployment rates and no economic growth have led the people to turn away from the governing party. In spite of this all, the PLP is hopeful that the majority who want a new government will split between the DNA and FNM.

In truth, that issue will determine the election. The PLP can’t win a majority. It can only count on its base and a few former FNMs who have been lured by contracts given to them by the governing party.

In our two-party-plus system change is only possible if you vote for one of the major parties. Voting for the DNA would be a mere declaration of protest. The next day Perry Christie would still be your prime minister.

Retaining the PLP as government would mean that all the things that frustrate you would continue. More Cabinet ministers would work to get payouts from foreigners rather than doing your business. The landfill in New Providence would keep burning. They would increase taxes and waste your money. No policies would be implemented to help address the crime problem.

Christie said this is his last time nominating in Centreville. He said that because he wants you to think he is nearing the end of his career. Those who know him best are aware that he will never walk away voluntarily from the sweetness of power. He will only leave the same way his mentor Sir Lynden Pindling did. You have to vote him out.

If you are an undecided voter, ask yourself a simple question. The answer will determine how you should vote: Do you think our country is heading in the right direction? If the answer is yes and you are happy with where we are when it comes to the economy and education and crime and the landfill and BEC, then vote PLP. If you are afraid for your Bahamas and worried for the future of your children, you should vote the PLP out.

With the degree of failure this term, Christie should be embarrassed to ask the people for another term. Yet, there he is moving from island to island doing what he does best: making big promises he won’t deliver on if re-elected.

You, the voters, have the power to determine his fate. Do so by voting for his party if you like what they have done, or the FNM if you want him and them gone. It’s as simple as that.



