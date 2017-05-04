We must not have chaos on election day

This is the second voting that has taken place under Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall. Each time there was disarray.

We are accustomed to having the unofficial results of our elections a few hours after polls close. Instead, on June 7, 2016, at the referendum, Hall came on television after 11 p.m. and said the questions failed without providing the results. Over the next few days the numbers were released.

This was shocking and unacceptable. There were calls for Hall to go. That did not happen, however.

Yesterday there was chaos during the advance poll. At Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium many waited four or five hours to vote. Others were prevented from voting because their names were not on the register. Some potential voters opted to leave instead of waiting in the heat.

Family Islanders who were registered for early voting were stunned to learn yesterday that advance polls were not taking place on the islands as had occurred in previous elections. They either had to take a plane to New Providence or Grand Bahama, cancel travel plans for next week or skip voting altogether.

In New Providence, Hall had advertised voting at the gym and the nearby national stadium. However, officials changed course, opening polls at the gym only. This resulted in hundreds of voters cramming the area surrounding its entrance. There was pushing, shoving and shouting.

At overseas missions people’s names were not on the register. There were not ballots for others.

Prime Minister Perry Christie should have ensured there was new leadership at the Parliamentary Registration Department after the referendum debacle. He failed to act and now there is trouble again.

Christie said yesterday evening, one week before the general election, a full report on the challenges at the advanced poll was to be delivered to him last night – a report that he said will guide him in determining whether Hall oversees the May 10 election.

The government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, led by the prime minister, must ensure in these next few days that all resources of state are brought in to ensure we have an organized and fair election.

When voters in mature democracies such as ours feel a fair process took place they accept the result and move on under their new government — whether they like who won or not. If there is chaos and no data, there is suspicion that something improper occurred. The people might not believe the “winner” won legitimately. Unrest could follow.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and the Free National Movement (FNM) have stated their cases to the people. There is a clear choice before the electorate. More Bahamians have registered than ever before. We must get the election process right so the voice of the people can be heard. The government must find capable people to lead this election effort so we do not see what we saw yesterday on May 10.



