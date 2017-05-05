Fort Charlotte race may hold key to PLP’s future

The other day driving down Nassau Street near Bay Street, we saw a team of canvassers from the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) going door to door. Among them was the PLP’s candidate for the area, Alfred Sears. He looked determined and gracious, engaging voters and checking to see if someone was home behind every door.

At the PLP convention in January, Prime Minister Perry Christie, the party’s leader, won 1,264 of the votes cast in the leadership race as compared to the 169 Sears received.

This year marks Christie’s 20th leading the PLP. He won over Dr. Bernard Nottage in 1997 and withstood challenges from him in 1998 and 2009.

Christie’s large margin of victory over Sears was not a surprise. Since the PLP was created in 1953 no one with the title of leader has ever lost an internal election. That is not the party’s culture. When the leader can ensure the appointment of as many voting stalwart councilors as he pleases, there is no way to defeat him.

Sir Lynden Pindling lost the 1992 general election. He then lost the 1997 election by a wipeout margin. It was only then, while he had terminal cancer, that he retired.

The Bahamian people will have to send Christie home too. If the PLP loses next week the new leader will be selected from those who win their seats. Both major parties – PLP and Free National Movement (FNM) – know it is a waste of time to choose leaders who are outside of the House of Assembly.

For Sears, winning Fort Charlotte at a time when the mood of the Bahamian people is against Christie may be the second step in his path to the top of the oldest party. The first step was challenging Christie.

Sears has been frustrated with Christie’s ineptness for some time. The PLP was the party of majority rule; the party that built the modern Bahamian state; the party that set up much of the social welfare system we have. In Pindling’s time the party had an ideology – even though Pindling ultimately strayed from it.

Christie has no ideology. He acts for power. He says things that sound good in order to persuade an audience for a time. He is not concerned with delivering for his people. He simply wants to rule them.

It has taken the Bahamian people 10 years to see through Christie’s song-and-dance routine as leader. They no longer want him as prime minister.

Sears is an intellectual and an attorney. He’s represented inner city communities and seeks to do that again. He is tough and capable. Running against Christie in January was not a waste of time. He demonstrated courage. There are many senior PLP parliamentarians who have great contempt for their leader. They did not have the strength to run against him, however.

Sears also did so in the right manner. He didn’t go at Christie personally. He said he had a new vision. He detailed it. He told the party he wanted to help lead it back to being an instrument of progressive change.

If Sears wins Fort Charlotte and the PLP loses the election, his experience, his being articulate and charismatic, his career success and toughness will make him a frontrunner to be the next PLP leader. His only serious challenge would be from Philip Brave Davis, if Davis wins his seat.

Brave has personally helped many PLPs financially, and with their other problems. He is a man of means and great ambition. One of his weaknesses is that his colleagues and some party members do no think he is charismatic and well spoken enough to win an election.

Keep your eyes on Fort Charlotte. There may be more at stake in the race than you think. The people there may be about to elect the man who will become the next PLP leader.



