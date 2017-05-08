Change at the Parliamentary Registration Department

Four days before the general election, the government removed Sherlyn Hall as parliamentary commissioner and replaced him with Charles Albury, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism. The government made the announcement on Friday.

Hall’s three-year contract expired on Thursday. He presided over a chaotic advance poll on Wednesday. Two winding lines of voters, many of whom endured five-hour waits, led into Kendal G. L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

Voting started over an hour late. There were also widespread reports of issues at consular offices and embassies around the globe where students cast their ballots.

This came after Hall’s poor administration of the gender equality referendum on June 7, 2016. That night he came on television after 11 p.m. and said the questions failed without providing results. Over the next few days the numbers were released.

There were calls for Hall to go then. Prime Minister Perry Christie did not ensure that happened. This is an example of the poor leadership we have endured from Christie these past five years. His leaving Hall in place led to the second debacle at the advance poll.

“Mr. Albury has served with distinction in the public service in various ministries for more than 30 years,” said the Cabinet Office on Friday.

“The government looks forward to drawing on his extensive experience in the public service and, in particular, his previous distinguished service in the Parliamentary Registration Department.”

We wish Albury well. We want an organized, free and fair election. We want the results to be released in a timely manner. When voters feel a fair process took place they accept the result and move on under their new government. If there is chaos, there will be suspicion that something improper occurred. The people might not believe the “winner” won legitimately, leading to unrest.

If a new prime minister is elected he must make election reform a priority. A proper commission should be appointed led by a competent person with expertise in these matters. This commission should be charged with coming up with reforms to update how we register and vote.

The commission should have a defined time at which it should report. The government should then release the recommendations for public comment. Once feedback is given we should pass the necessary laws and implement the reforms long before we vote again.

And, it is critical that a permanent leader is found for the department who is capable of the job.

Money will also be needed to transform this important agency. The Parliamentary Registration Department building at Farrington Road looks like it needs to be demolished. Further digitization of the registration process is needed, too. We still have handwritten voter’s cards.

Christie and his administration have been negligent in their management of this election. The late boundaries report has much to do with the disorganization we currently face. We hope the next prime minster will learn from Christie’s errors. All the chaos since the referendum has undermined the people’s confidence in how elections are conducted in The Bahamas.



