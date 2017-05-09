Those who want change must vote for it

Our constitution gives each Bahamian who is 18 years of age or older, who is ordinarily resident in The Bahamas, who has not been judged mentally unfit and who is not incarcerated, the right to register and vote.

Bahamians were urged to register from the political parties, religious ministers and churches, the media and the business community. Prime Minister Perry Christie even announced the last day for registration — something that doesn’t usually happen in our process. Consequently, we have the largest voter register in our history. There are nearly 182,000 people signed up to vote.

In recent elections the turnout of registered voters has been high — in the 90-percent range. If that holds, around 163,000 Bahamians will determine our next government.

You have had time to watch and study the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) under Perry Christie for an entire term. Five years later, there is still high unemployment; the economy isn’t growing; murder records are common; the electricity goes out all the time and it’s expensive; there is widespread corruption in government; public education is a mess; taxes are at an all-time high.

Under any reasonable analysis you’d conclude that Christie has failed as our leader. Bringing him back would be a vote of confidence in what he has done. You would be giving him a mandate to do more of the same.

We fear another five years of Christie could lead The Bahamas down the path to ruin. For example, in the face of a recession and widespread joblessness, after the largest tax increase in history through value-added tax (VAT), the PLP has begun a national health scheme that will have to be financed via another massive tax on the people.

The PLP is also proposing to give “free” electricity to low-end users. This is a wicked plan designed to lure inner-city voters. People who are working and saving and struggling to pay their bills will be forced to subsidize the electricity use of the people the PLP wants as supporters. It is wrong and irresponsible to make hardworking Bahamians pay for the electricity consumed by others.

Change comes in democracies when people vote for it; when they are sick and tired of being mistreated and misled by a government. We have an opposition party that won government three times. Those victories came with Hubert Ingraham as Free National Movement (FNM) leader. Dr. Hubert Minnis is now in charge. Minnis is no Ingraham, but he has proven himself strong enough to withstand a troubled term in opposition. He has made mistakes, but has learned from them. FNMs with experience in government have returned to his side. They are helping with the campaign and would work with him and his candidates if the FNM is elected to government. If you want Christie gone, the FNM is a capable option.

We warn the Bahamian people about bringing Christie back to office. If you think it is bad now, it will get much, much worse if he wins another term as prime minister. This is a high tax, high spending, high waste party under his leadership. Your needs are not Christie’s concern. He wants to rule. He gives those who work under him free reign to do as they please, as long as they show loyalty to him.

In free and democratic societies with free and fair electoral systems, the people get the government they deserve. Take time to do the right thing. Send Christie home tomorrow night. He is tired. He falls asleep everywhere he goes. Allow him to rest, forever away from power and further damaging our Bahamas.



