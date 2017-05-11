Christie now has a legacy

We wrote in this space that this election was a referendum on Perry Gladstone Christie. The Bahamian people yesterday used the Free National Movement (FNM) as a vehicle to send him home once and for all.

Our economy has not grown in four years; Christie’s Progressive Liberal (PLP) promised to solve the crime problem and it escalated; dump fires worsened; there was open corruption in the government; Christie went against the will of the people in the gambling referendum; the electricity system in New Providence went into meltdown; he introduced the largest tax in the history of The Bahamas and was about to add to that with a National Health Insurance tax; he stuck up his middle finger in front of his people; he fell asleep in public places wherever he went.

The people had enough. They were angry.

The numbers were still coming in at press time, but the PLP suffered a historic loss on May 10. No sitting government of The Bahamas has ever been thrown out like Christie’s PLP. Even Christie lost his seat based on unofficial results – a seat he held for 40 consecutive years. This has never happened to a sitting prime minister.

PLPs voted him out. FNMs voted him out. Independents voted him out. The people wanted no more. They could take no more. As we wrote this piece, people were in the streets celebrating in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Christie has been searching for a legacy his whole time as prime minister. He has one now. He is the man who ruined the PLP. He has left the SS PLP on a reef, broken, with many political fatalities. Most of the PLP’s Cabinet lost. It was difficult to confirm what seats they won, actually.

The PLP was formed by whites and light-skinned blacks. They formed it as a party to fight for the under-class. Lynden Pindling and the men and women who would become the majority rule generation transformed the party into an organization that advocated in rhetoric for the black masses who were being unfairly treated by the minority white oligarchy.

The people of the inner-city communities of New Providence kept allegiance to the PLP ever since – a run of five or six decades depending on when you start counting from. The PLP even retained a big chunk of the inner-city areas in the great loss of 1997 when it won only six seats.

Last night, the masses in black belt areas revolted against Christie. It is possible that the PLP only won Englerston in New Providence. They said with a clear voice that they did not think Christie had their best interests at heart. They said they can no longer be taken for granted by his PLP. Bringing liquor and music at election time, then disappearing after victory, is a PLP strategy the poor and working classes rejected this time.

Much analysis will go into this wipe out loss. We think, however, the PLP’s imposition of value-added tax (VAT) and the party’s inability to explain where this money went enraged the poor who disproportionately pay this. We have stood on the line in front of low-income people at the grocery store and watched them put food back because they could not afford it. Whereas the upper classes are just annoyed by the burden, those extra few cents on a can of tuna are more than many pensioners or unemployed people can afford.

The Bahamian people declared last night that there are no more safe seats. The PLP became so arrogant that it thought it could do nothing for the poor it represented and these people would still vote for them. They took note when Christie did not come to his own constituency after Hurricane Matthew until the media pointed it out. In embarrassment he visited to save face. This is a man who often said he didn’t campaign in Centreville. These people were but a tool to power for him.

What they did last night was tell him they no longer want to hear from him. If after the recount it is confirmed that he lost his seat, he won’t even be allowed to give a farewell address in the House of Assembly.

Perry Christie, you have caused the Bahamian people to have contempt for a once great organization. You will never have a chance to politically redeem yourself. The Bahamian people don’t want to hear from you anymore.



