New prime minister takes office

Dr. Hubert Minnis was yesterday sworn in as prime minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. It was an historic evening at Government House.

Minnis is the first prime minister of The Bahamas who was not in a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Cabinet. He is also our first prime minister who is not an attorney.

He came to office during the largest ever defeat of an incumbent government. His Free National Movement (FNM) won 35 seats. The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) won four.

Perry Christie lost his seat in that defeat. He represented Centreville for 40 years. This is the first time that a sitting Bahamian prime minister lost his seat.

“I again thank the Bahamian people for reposing their trust in my party,” Minnis said at Government House.

“We will honor this trust with an unwavering commitment to good governance, the rule of law, transparency and accountability.

“We will respect the constitution and we will abide by the longstanding and tested conventions of our parliamentary democracy.”

Minnis has an extraordinary opportunity to connect with his people through his actions. Christie is out of office in disgrace because he lost touch with his people. The PLP was not truthful; there was corruption; the party did not satisfactorily tackle the problems the people faced; they wasted money; they raised taxes.

The people erupted and nearly denied the PLP any seats in the House of Assembly.

Transparency, candor and being accessible will be critical to the success or failure of the new prime minister. Minnis does not like taking questions from the media. He will have to change as prime minister. When the people see a leader avoiding the press, they become concerned and wonder if something is being hidden.

From time to time the prime minster must subject himself to interviews and press conferences. Sometimes they will be straightforward. Sometimes they will be contentious. Having been a doctor, a businessman, party leader and now prime minister, Minnis is capable of handling the moment. He should step out of his comfort zone and engage journalists.

The Bahamian people want the new prime minister to be successful. Christie’s poor governance traumatized them. His last term was the worst since majority rule. Bahamians voted in large numbers to oust the PLP because they feared Christie would ruin The Bahamas. They will afford Minnis a few mistakes if he goes at our major problems with a genuine interest in reform.

Minnis is not a great orator. But oratory is not what the people want right now. They need a doer. They want investment and jobs. They want corruption cleaned up. They want better schools. They want less killing on our streets.

If he’s open and able to show progress toward the ambitions of the people, he will remain prime minister for a while.



