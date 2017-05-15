Reform and the PLP

No sitting government of The Bahamas has ever been thrown out of office by the people in a manner as took place on May 10. The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) barely won four seats, as compared to the 35 seats taken by the now ruling Free National Movement (FNM). Most of the PLP’s Cabinet was sent home. Even the sitting prime minister, Perry Christie, lost his seat — a first in Bahamian politics.

The party now has many issues to face. It is clear that the main reason it lost was Christie fatigue. He became a national embarrassment. The Bahamian people wanted him gone. They voted in unison across the archipelago in order to make that happen.

Philip Brave Davis, Glenys Hanna-Martin, Picewell Forbes and Chester Cooper are the only PLPs who are going to the House of Assembly. One will be leader of the opposition and interim leader of the party. Davis is the clear frontrunner. He is the deputy leader and an experienced organizer. We hear that some think it should be Hanna-Martin. There is no doubt that the former West End MP Obie Wilchcombe is one of the people pushing this line of thinking. He and Hanna-Martin are close. He and Davis are rivals who do not like each other.

Whoever is chosen, the new leader should not assume that Christie’s retirement will cure all PLP ills. The party needs generational change. It needs to revise its message. It needs to come back to the people with candidates who are fresh faces with clean hands.

The PLP candidates who lost, who are in their mid-60s and beyond, will be too old to bring back come the next election. If the FNM lasts the full term, these PLPs will be 70 to 80 by the time of the next election.

PLPs in their 30s, 40s and early 50s are the future. If the new leader brings these people forward, Bahamians will see that the party is changing. That Christie had Sir Baltron Bethel, a man in his mid to late 80s, as his senior advisor tells you everything you need to know about the mindset of the outgoing PLP leader.

Allegations of conflicts of interest and corruption helped bring down the PLP. Bahamians came to think that senior members of the administration were in public life just to do for themselves and their families. All those who were caught wheeling and dealing should not be part of the party’s future if the PLP is serious about being competitive at the next general election.

The old PLP of Sir Lynden Pindling won election after election on the theme of the “white bogeyman”. The PLP was the party that led the fight for majority rule. The Bahamas was led by a racist, white oligarchy. That changed in 1967 when the PLP won and Pindling became premier.

Five decades have passed since then. We have made extraordinary progress in race relations. Black and white Bahamians get along in a spirit of mutual respect.

The PLP must learn to address the modern Bahamian situation without invoking the “white bogeyman”. That message is archaic. Bahamians want good governance. They want better schools. They want safer communities. They don’t want foreigners treated better than them by their government.

Black Bahamians do not fear white Bahamians. They do not want to hear the message of the 1950s and 1960s. They are happy that the PLP won the fights of those times. They want their parties focused on these times. The strategy of making Brent Symonette appear to be coming back to take The Bahamas back 50 years is silly — and the people have shown that they think it is silly.

It’s up to the PLP if it chooses to reform or not. If the party likes, it could stay the course, bring back old, tired candidates (some tainted with allegations of corruption) and try the old race message again. If it does, we think the people will reject the party again.

Christie was not the sole reason why the party lost so badly. The decisions of the next PLP leader will let us know if he or she realizes this.



