Cleaning up government

On swearing in his new Cabinet on Monday, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis told his ministers that if they are involved in inappropriate dealings they will be fired. Minnis also said on the campaign trail that once elected he would seek to find out how the people’s money was spent by the last Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration. Allegations of corruption haunted the PLP during its term.

Yesterday the new government got started in keeping its pledge. Bahamas Information Services released a statement after Cabinet’s first meeting. Cabinet decided that all ministers would conduct audits within their ministries, including departments and agencies funded by the public purse, of people hired on contract. The Ministry of Finance will be reviewing processes within ministries and departments in order to bring about greater efficiency.

“The government is seeking to curtail unnecessary expenditure and the results of these audits will assist it in determining the way forward,” said the statement.

During the campaign, Minnis warned that, while the FNM administration will not victimize anyone, those who abused positions of trust “may have something to fear”.

“We will give the auditor general the resources and tools he needs to find out how the people’s money was spent,” he said at a rally at the sports center grounds.

“And if there is evidence of criminality, we will let the law take its course.”

Cabinet also announced that forensic audits will be conducted on Urban Renewal, Bank of The Bahamas, BAMSI and other state agencies. The PLP faced numerous questions the past five years regarding how money was spent at those three named organizations.

While the Cabinet begun to investigate where the money went, law enforcement took stronger action.

Police yesterday were questioning seven Bahamas Agricultural & Industrial Corporation (BAIC) employees as part of a theft investigation.

Assistant Commissioner Clayton Fernander, the head of the Central Detective Unit (CDU), told The Nassau Guardian the employees were being questioned at CDU.

The PLP had great difficulty explaining how value-added tax (VAT) was spent after more than $1 billion of it was collected since 2015. Multiple contracts the PLP administration entered into on behalf of the Bahamian people were never made public.

The new government campaigned on transparency and accountability. The public will be pleased if it genuinely tries to clean up the waste and corruption.

Bahamians work hard for their money. They want to know that it is going toward common goods and not directly into the pockets of party cronies.

We wish the new prime minister well on the crusade. It is necessary.



