PM should not forget women with Senate picks

The new Cabinet of Dr. Hubert Minnis is comprised of 19 people. Only one is a woman, Lanisha Rolle. She is the minister of social services and urban development and member of Parliament for Seabreeze.

This is a step back for The Bahamas. The Free National Movement (FNM) was the party of the first woman elected to the House of Assembly (Janet Bostwick), the first woman governor general (Dame Ivy Dumont) and the first woman speaker (Italia Johnson). Women finally received full Cabinet posts with responsibilities under the FNM in 1992.

It is important in democracies for political leaders to ensure diversity around tables of power. This pertains to gender, ethnicity and economic background. Justin Trudeau was sworn in as prime minister of Canada in November 2015. Half of his Cabinet was female. Emmanuel Macron took office as president of France on Sunday. Half of his Cabinet is female.

People from different backgrounds bring different experiences, understanding and thinking to decision-making. Having too many of the same people in council can lead to outcomes based on groupthink.

There are women in The Bahamas at senior levels in law and the judiciary, banking, media, medicine and business. More than one woman should be in the Cabinet of The Bahamas in 2017.

Minnis and the FNM had too few female candidates to start with. Hence, there were limited choices from among the elected representatives after the election. The FNM only ran four women. There are 39 constituencies. All four — Rolle, Shonel Ferguson, Miriam Emmanuel and Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe — won.

The prime minister is able to choose up to three members of the Senate to serve in Cabinet. Minnis chose three men. Another chance was lost to ensure a bit more gender balance.

The Cabinet has been selected. There will be no redo. The next wave of appointments will be for the Senate. On Monday they are scheduled to be announced. Minnis appoints 12 of the 16 senators. The leader of the opposition appoints the remaining four.

Minnis should ensure that FNM women are better represented this time. Why not name six men and six women? Or why not name a larger number of women than men, considering that he nearly excluded women from the Cabinet?

It is important for the prime minister, in his actions, to set an example for the society we’d like to be. We should aspire to be a place where our girls grow up thinking they can be whatever they choose. Seeing women in the highest roles helps reaffirm that in their minds. Seeing women in positions of authority also lets the boys know anyone can hold power.

Beyond the Senate, there are a number of other appointments that should be fairly distributed. The government has to select diplomats and members of statutory boards. We hope the prime minister reflects on the need for gender balance so that we do not have a repeat of what happened in Cabinet when the other appointments are announced.



