Young MP should be patient

Members of Parliament are scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday when Parliament opens. The Free National Movement (FNM) won 35 seats. The PLP only captured four.

The new prime minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, has named his Cabinet. It’s big. There are 19 ministers. Minnis, Brent Symonette, Carl Bethel, Dion Foulkes and Desmond Bannister have served in FNM Cabinets before. The 14 others are newcomers.

The Minnis Cabinet is big — a common trait of Bahamian Cabinets of late. There was really no more space for others. He could not satisfy every aspirant.

We were surprised to watch and read the interview with the new Long Island MP, Adrian Gibson. The TV interview aired Thursday night. The print version was in Friday’s newspaper.

Gibson sat in front of the camera with his arms crossed and his face in a grimace. He was upset that he was not a minister and wanted the entire country to know that.

“I’m disappointed. I know that the people of Long Island have communicated their disappointment,” he said.

“I feel somewhat disappointed, but the selection of the Cabinet is within the purview of the prime minister. He has that right constitutionally. [But] I’m naturally a human being, and the people of Long Island have communicated their disappointment to me.

“My number one goal is to serve the people of Long Island and I am prepared to serve wherever I am placed.”

Gibson, 32, is a first-time MP who was a journalist and teacher before venturing into law just a few years ago. He unseated former Leader of the Opposition Loretta Butler-Turner, winning the seat with 883 votes compared to her 252.

He is passionate and ambitious. He is also clearly one of the young men — there are so, so many of them — who thinks he’s destined to be prime minister in but a few years. Hence he was stunned that Minnis didn’t see the greatness in him, leaving him out of Cabinet.

Gibson must learn to control his ambition. He looked like a petulant child, whining for something he didn’t earn. His performance angered senior politicians. We hope he is aware of that. If Minnis had some other important post for him in mind, Gibson’s complaining likely put that in jeopardy.

The new MP should go to Parliament on Wednesday, be sworn in and work on making good contributions to debates and representing the people of Long Island well. He was elected by them to advocate for their interests. If he excels and is able to get on with his colleagues in government, and if he demonstrates to the Bahamian people that he has a good, stable mind and strong work ethic, he will advance. Continued griping would ensure he is a one-term MP.

Dr. Andre Rollins is a brilliant young man. He came to the House of Assembly in 2012 as a member of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). He is an excellent orator. Five years later, Rollins could not even get a nomination from a major party. He was mercurial and never loyal. He acted on impulse rather than being strategic. He loved being the center of attention.

Rollins could not control himself. His worst sides took over and he flamed out. He could have gone far and made great contributions at the highest levels of politics if only he were able to be disciplined.

Gibson should learn from the errors of Rollins. Don’t feel entitled just because you think you are special. If you do the people’s work well, all of us would take note and you’ll be given more to do by the leaders of your party.