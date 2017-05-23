Love affair will end without economic growth

Bahamians are pleased that they removed the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and its former leader, Perry Christie, from office. There was a genuine fear that the party would ruin The Bahamas.

From Abaco in the north to the MICAL constituency in the south, people wanted no more of the worst government since majority rule.

Dr. Hubert Minnis came to power with a historic majority. No incumbent government has been rejected like Christie’s PLP. The Free National Movement (FNM) won 35 seats; the PLP four.

There is a honeymoon period for new leaders and governments. The FNM has a while before the people scrutinize its work.

Once the thrill of retiring Christie has ended, though, the only way the love affair will continue is via the government setting the conditions for robust economic growth.

The Bahamian economy hasn’t grown in four years. The unemployment rate was last measured at 11.6 percent in the November 2016 jobs report.

Christie’s poor performance as prime minister was likely the largest cause for the PLP’s defeat. The economy may have been the second. When people have no money in their pockets, when they can’t pay their bills, when they feel hopeless, they vote governments out.

The same thing happened to the last FNM administration. It faced the Great Recession after the financial crisis. Thousands lost their jobs. The FNM lost the 2012 general election.

It is sobering to reflect on the fact that we have had a double-digit unemployment rate since the fall of 2008. Our youth jobless rate hovers between 25 percent and 30 percent.

Minnis has many ideas. He wants to clean up government. He wants electoral reform. He wants sustainable, universal healthcare. These are all valid pursuits, but investment must be priority number one.

The new administration must be efficient in the processing of investor applications. It must spread the word that it will not operate in a corrupt manner. It must be open to investment from anywhere once those with the ideas are honest people with money and a track record of success.

Minnis did not appear to be a fan of Chinese investment while in opposition. In government he will need to embrace money from the Far East. China is the second largest economy in the world and it is expanding at a time when America is turning inward and focusing too much on security issues. The China “belt and road” initiative, for example, is an audacious plan to remake global trade to China’s advantage.

China has set up $35 billion in financing arrangements for Latin America, with there being a $3 billion China-Caribbean Cooperation Fund. The Bahamas has had deep engagement with various Chinese actors leading to The Pointe, the Abaco harbor project, Baha Mar and the Airport Gateway Project. The controversy surrounding Baha Mar should not make us shy. We must further engage Chinese investors.

Growth will help us with our deficit problem. Growth will help us with our crime problem. Growth would add revenue to the treasury, providing new resources for further investment in education.

We all wish the new government success in setting the conditions for capital to flow to our shores once again. The 1990s were an excellent boom time. Bahamians want to see happy days again.