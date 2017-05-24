Stepping away from the Christie legacy

Toward the end of the general election campaign we watched a clip of Perry Christie. He was then prime minister and leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) – a post he held for nearly 20 years.

We are not sure which of the Family Islands he was in. Lots of messages were circulating via social media. But in it, Christie was speaking to a small crowd of supporters. He had no prepared remarks.

Christie told those PLPs he inherited the leadership of the party and would pass it on at a time of his choosing. When we heard that, we knew his delusions had taken over.

It is true that the PLP’s longstanding leader, Sir Lynden Pindling, supported Christie succeeding him. But it was a hell of a fight to get him elected.

Christie came second on the first ballot to Dr. Bernard Nottage. He won in a run-off after Philip Galanis, who came third initially, threw his support behind him.

Christie inherited nothing.

The second part of the delusion was shattered on Election Day. Christie led the PLP to the worst defeat in its history and became the first sitting prime minister of The Bahamas to lose his seat. The people in the neighborhood he grew up in voted him out.

Consequently, Christie will never give a farewell speech to the House of Assembly as a sitting member. He was forced to retire in Gambier House days after the election. His remarks were not even carried live on television. All he had was a poor Facebook Live feed that cut in and out.

Christie never got to sit as “PLP emperor” and hand off the leadership he thought was given to him. Instead, his end was sad, pathetic and embarrassing – and he is the one who caused it to end that way.

Christie’s habits as prime minister were as follows: he was always late; he did not have the mental discipline to stick to prepared remarks, instead rambling incoherently often; he did not discipline his ministers swiftly, or at all, when they were caught acting inappropriately; he isolated himself with sycophants, taking bad advice; he liked signing agreements, but never finished much; he didn’t know when it was time to leave politics.

Philip Brave Davis is now in charge of the PLP. As leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, he is working to put together a team, though small, that holds the governing Free National Movement (FNM) to account.

Davis and Christie were law partners and are friends. Christie turned away from Davis, however, because Davis wanted to lead the PLP. Nothing angered Christie more than someone wanting “his throne”.

Davis should not spend his time as opposition leader defending the nonsense Christie and his cohort did. There are things that happened in Christie’s inner circle that Davis was not even privy to because Christie was angry with him.

The Bahamian people will respect Davis more if he denounces the wrongs and excesses of the last PLP administration led by Christie, apologizing when necessary.

Davis must understand what the vote on May 10 meant. The Bahamian people were so angry with the arrogance, conflicts of interest and wheeling and dealing that they tried to vote the entire PLP out of the House – and they nearly succeeded. They hate what they saw the past five years. Defending Christie’s record would all but ensure the PLP another five years in opposition after 2022.

While Christie bears most of the responsibility for the loss, people remember when Jerome Fitzgerald begged Sarkis Izmirlian for $20,000 per month for a family firm; they remember that Allyson Maynard-Gibson’s family had retail shops in Baha Mar while she negotiated the Baha Mar deal; they remember that Alfred Gray was negotiating with China for a joint venture through which up to 20,000 acres of Crown land would be sold; they remember that Shane Gibson was collecting $5,000 per month as a Cabinet minister in an American bank account from a Peter Nygard company; and they remember that Christie never spoke out against any of this.

Just as Christie turned his back on Davis, Davis should turn his back in Christie. If the former PM wants to defend his legacy, let him. He has lots of free time now.

To advance the PLP out of the ditch it is in, the new leader needs to show the people that he has learned that what the PLP did when it was last in power was unacceptable.