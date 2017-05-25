We have had three referenda in our independent history. Two were constitutional referenda. The third was an opinion poll, of sorts, on gambling. The Bahamian people voted down all questions in all three referenda by significant majorities.

It is also worth noting that the administrations that brought the defeated referenda all lost the next general election. Hubert Ingraham and the Free National Movement (FNM) brought the February 2002 referendum and lost the May 2002 election. Perry Christie brought the January 2013 and June 2016 referenda and lost the May 2017 election.

In the United Kingdom then Prime Minister David Cameron brought the June 2016 referendum on his country leaving the European Union. Rebel Tory MPs in his caucus were pushing the Brexit position. Cameron thought he could put down the rebellion by winning a remain vote. His people voted to leave.

Cameron had to resign. He had just won a majority government a year before.

In yesterday’s Speech from the Throne, which sets out the new government’s objectives, it was said that the government will, with the consent of the electorate in a referendum, constitute an independent Electoral Commission and Boundaries Commission, introduce term limits for prime ministers and introduce a system of recall for non-performing members of Parliament.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis should be careful. Referenda are dangerous things. Leaders often think they have popular questions to put before the people that will be easily successful, only to learn after humiliating defeat that referenda are never just about the questions.

Some referenda become opinion polls on the popularity of the government or leader of the day. Some get twisted by the opposition or activists to be about totally unrelated things — gender equality in The Bahamas became about gay marriage in June 2016. The people may not understand the process and vote no in order to maintain the status quo. Outside forces who want to see the government defeated and embarrassed could fund the opposite side.

When the government loses a referendum, for whatever reason, it loses momentum and support. Leaders who lead their parties to referenda defeat jeopardize their leadership.

Minnis should realize that if he leads the FNM to a referendum and fails, FNMs will question him. Some will wonder if he should continue atop the party.

We think there should be an independent boundaries commission. We think the majority of Bahamians agree too. But remember, they voted against it in 2002.

The other two proposed measures are more debatable.

Though we have suggested term limits before, let’s consider the facts. Sir Lynden Pindling was premier/prime minister for 25 consecutive years. Hubert Ingraham was prime minister for 15 years non-consecutively. Perry Christie was prime minister for 10 years non-consecutively. Our system and the voters have matured. They are stopping leaders from staying too long. It may not be necessary for there to be term limits.

The recall system is a horrible idea. By what criteria would it be defined that a member of Parliament is “non-performing”? And who would make the determination to start a recall? Would foreign billionaires who don’t like an MP be able to finance a recall? How many recalls would be allowed? What if recalls were launched against all MPs at once? Then what?

The recall system could cause chaos and instability in our country and jeopardize the ability of an elected government to govern.

In fact, we already have a sensible and orderly MP recall system. It’s called a general election. MPs have up to five years — it could be shorter. They then have to face the people who sent them there. If the people are happy, they send them back. If not, they “recall” them and elect someone else.

Easy arguments can be made against term limits and the recall system. The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) will certainly not support Minnis in a referendum. The PLP would love a win.

We hope smart FNMs sit with Minnis and explain the dangers of pursuing referenda. Governments fall easily when leaders make bad strategic moves. Work on the economy. Revamp the education system. Update the Parliamentary Elections Act. Reform the Parliamentary Registration Department. Fix the energy generation and distribution problem.

There are so many meaningful things this government could do without referenda. Get on with those things.