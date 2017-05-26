Political appointees should offer resignations

When governments change in The Bahamas there is always this discourse about victimization. Operatives of the losing side who work for the government beg the new administration not to fire them.

No democratic government should go on a witch-hunt in the public service and fire full-time, career professionals just because it is believed that they support a political party. That would be abusive. However, there are many people employed by the government who are not professional public servants.

If you were given a job after your party won government just because you are a supporter and your job is to advance the interests of that party while in government, you are a political appointee. You should not consider yourself a public servant.

Public servants work for the government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Their loyalty is to Her Majesty’s permanent civil service. Political appointees, on the other hand, do the bidding of their political masters.

When governments change in elections, political appointees should do the honorable thing and offer their resignations. Some of them would have been involved in such blatant partisan activity that the new administration would accept their resignations immediately.

There are others the new administration may ask to stay on for a short time as it transitions into government. After a few weeks or months, the resignations of these political appointees would be accepted.

It is improper for political appointees to keep taking salaries after the new party wins, pretending to be public servants. You are not.

This causes the new administration to have to be aggressive and terminate them. Then the cry goes out that “victimization” is happening. Terminating political appointees who refuse to resign is not victimization. It is necessary for a government to be able to carry out its mandate free of operatives from the other side in its midst.

There are good times in politics. There are bad times. For Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) operatives who were given plush appointments in the government just because they were PLPs, these are the bad times. You had five years of fun and frolicking. The people voted your party out. Do the honorable thing. Offer your resignations and move on.

If your party wins in five years it might bring you back. At that moment the political appointees of the Free National Movement (FNM) should offer their resignations so that you could come and serve your administration.

Political appointees are important. Parties and politicians need people to work with them in government who specifically serve their interests. This helps a government carry out the mandate the people elected it to.

We hope those hard partisans who got their jobs just because of politics see sense and voluntarily leave the posts they were given, as the term of their political masters has concluded.