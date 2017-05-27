Ensuring public service modernization continues

Many of us have had the pleasure of registering to vote over the past few months. Getting close to the process reminds us all of some of the glaring deficiencies. One such deficiency is the handwritten voter’s card.

It’s archaic, inefficient and unnecessary. The Road Traffic Department, Passport Office and, more recently, the National Insurance Board have modernized to automated card systems. The Parliamentary Registration Department has been left behind.

That office is similar to the Royal Bahamas Police Force firearms licensing division. When you get a gun license a handwritten book is issued. At the end of each year the book has to be turned in when annual fees are due. They stamp in your renewal for the next year. Thousands of books are collected, stamped and signed. This is quite the exercise. Police man-hours could be spent more efficiently.

Back to voter registration. If a Bahamian proved to the Parliamentary Registration Department when he was 18 years old that he was a Bahamian citizen by producing his passport, why should he have to prove that every five years? Shouldn’t there be a permanent database that keeps the stored information? Shouldn’t there be a tie-in between the Passport Office and the Parliamentary Registration Department so that the people registering voters know who the Bahamians are?

The failure to modernize wastes time and creates inefficiency. Public servants in agencies such as the Parliamentary Registration Department too often are doing unnecessary work that modern technology and proper organization could alleviate.

The government of The Bahamas is embracing change in various areas. It has an e-government portal where certain taxes and fees can be paid and even business incorporations done. But for some reason, our voter registration system lags behind.

This becomes an especially tedious exercise for those who do not have passports. The law governing registration sets out the other documents you can provide to prove your right to register and vote. For those who go through this unpleasant process, it certainly is not something you want to do every five years. This could include return trips to the office where additional scrutiny may be done regarding the documents supplied.

We do not have to keep doing the same thing we have always done when it comes to voter registration. We can look at best practices from around the world and streamline our procedures.

The desire to bring our public service into the 21st century is there. We hope this is the last election where we use these antiquated means and systems.



