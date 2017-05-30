Resolving police pay issue

Officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force yesterday began receiving payments owed to them for working extended shifts in 2013. The payments were made at the Police Training College in New Providence.

In 2013 officers worked 12-hour shifts in an effort to reduce the high level of violent crime, mainly in New Providence. The then Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration disputed having to pay the officers. This angered those who worked the shifts.

The officers sued the government and won their case, receiving judgment from the Supreme Court in 2015. The government appealed but lost the challenge.

Days prior to the general election, then Prime Minister Perry Christie announced that officers would be paid in two tranches: The first on May 29 and the second in the next budget cycle. However, speaking at a Free National Movement (FNM) rally, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham claimed neither the PLP nor the FNM would be able to pay officers because there was no money in the treasury.

“The officers seem happy that finally they have received some compensation in reference to the overtime payment,” Police Staff Association Executive Treasurer Corporal Kirk Bastian said.

“The government is making headway, and so we thank the Minnis administration for looking at the matter and dealing with the matter and using [May] 29 as a springboard in paying the officers.

“...It was a date that [Christie] announced and the thing is we shouldn’t use it as a political tool because this is a court order.”

Leader of the Opposition Philip Brave Davis said yesterday that the payouts prove the statements made by the FNM on the campaign trail pertaining to the Public Treasury were “irresponsible and reckless”.

“The Progressive Liberal Party welcomes the payment of the overtime due to police officers which was made today,” he said.

“The PLP left the instructions in place to pay it and the FNM has now carried out our commitment.”

The officers deserve compensation for their work. It is unclear why the previous administration took the opposite view. The PLP’s decision damaged the party’s relationship with the hard-working men and women of the force. It should not have taken the last administration as long as it did to come to its senses on the matter.

Police officers do not make large salaries. Their work is stressful and dangerous. Fair compensation should be extended to them when they take to the streets to make our communities safer.

The new government should learn from the errors of its predecessor and treat law enforcement officers fairly. They should know that when they are called upon to do more, they do not have to fight for what they deserve.