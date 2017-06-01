The mess they left

When the Bahamian people voted on May 10 they attempted something extraordinary. They tried to remove the entire Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) from elected office.

They nearly succeeded. The PLP won only four of 39 seats in the House of Assembly. And those victories were by the slimmest of margins.

It is true that Prime Minister Perry Christie was unpopular. That was the main reason behind the loss. There was another major factor, however.

Many Bahamians genuinely think the PLP raised taxes on them and then took their money. Some think the billion dollars in value-added tax (VAT) money is all in PLP hands. Those who think this are angry.

This is not true, of course, but it is a held view.

The budget communication yesterday in the House started to reveal the level of state mismanagement by the last administration. After that largest tax increase in history via VAT in 2015, a tax that brought in $1 billion-plus, the PLP ran up a $500 million GFS deficit this fiscal year.

Finance Minister Peter Turnquest said the former administration left a backlog of payments and commitments in excess of $300 million — a figure that may grow as the government learns more of the “many deals” undertaken by the previous administration. Some of these deals were made weeks and days before the general election.

The poor state of affairs is leading the new government to borrow $722 million to cover the deficit left by the Christie administration and to finance its commitments in the upcoming fiscal year.

“The fiscal situation in the current fiscal year is far bleaker than we could ever have imagined,” said Turnquest.

“Our predecessors have literally left us with a cupboard that is bare.”

The PLP blamed Hurricane Matthew for the situation. Matthew hit in 2016 causing damage to northwestern islands. Hurricane Joaquin hit the southern islands the year before in the fall.

“The comment on the outturn to $500 million, the minister answered his own point as to why the prediction of the PLP on the deficit was off target,” Leader of the Opposition Philip Brave Davis said yesterday.

“The hurricane was responsible for it by his own statement. It is not mismanagement at all.”

The increased spending actually began before the storms and escalated once they came.

In 2011/12, the government spent $2.03 billion. In the 2014/15 fiscal year, which was before Joaquin and Matthew, the PLP spent $2.3 billion — a near $300 million increase from the fiscal year the party came to office.

That rise in spending kept going through the storms. It also kept going with the new VAT money.

The PLP came to office at the end of the 2011/12 fiscal year. Then the government took in $1.52 billion in revenue. In 2016/17, the current fiscal year, the government is projected to take in $1.96 billion — $441 million more. Despite taking in that much more, the party in government still ran up a $500 million GFS deficit. The difference in spending from 2011/12 ($2.03 billion) and 2016/17 ($2.77 billion) is $740 million.

The PLP had a two-fold problem. The economy has not grown in four years and the then governing party, with no pro-growth strategy through the private sector, tried to keep things going through government spending. Additionally, the ruling party signed lots of contracts and spent lots of money with supporters. These factors, along with the hurricanes, led us to the mess we are in.

The new government has a tremendous task before it. It must keep spending under control, work to lower the tax burden and push a robust pro-growth agenda. It must be open to all reasonable investment, be it Bahamian or foreign. It must process applications quickly and work to prevent corrupt people in the government and the Free National Movement (FNM) from harassing investors.

The people want the Minnis administration to succeed. They don’t want to hear PLP attempts to justify how they nearly wrecked The Bahamas.

Let’s get on with the hard work of reform through what is hopefully a more honest government.