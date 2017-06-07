The mandate for bold reform

The New Providence Landfill has been a problem across various administrations. When it ignited again in March no one could put all the blame on then Prime Minister Perry Christie.

The fire was one of the worst in the site’s history. The nearby Jubilee Gardens community had to be evacuated. Homes were damaged by flames or smoke, or a mixture of those things.

An assessment of the landfill by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in April concluded that it is an “urgent public health hazard” and presents a “chronic health risk” for workers and surrounding communities.

The Ministry of Environment and Housing received the report on April 28 but then Minister Kenred Dorsett did not release it to the public.

PAHO consultants visited The Bahamas from April 4–7 after the previous government requested its advice.

Considering the waste and its combustibility, the consultants made a list of potential contaminants of concern where exposure to them could lead to cancer, damage to the brain, blood cells, kidneys and the reproductive and developmental systems.

Other effects of exposure to some contaminants include premature death in children and people with lung or heart diseases, nonfatal heart attacks, aggravated asthma, mesothelioma and diabetes.

The landfill can pollute the air, soil, dust and fresh water quality in New Providence.

The most immediate actions recommended include treating the area as a hazardous waste site; controlling the entry and exit of the landfill; controlling waste entering the landfill; stopping the use of the Spikenard Road dump site; and moving the tire stockpile area farther away from the building where the hazardous material is stored.

Some of the recommendations for environmental actions include the implementation of a risk communication program on indoor cleaning of households; collection of waste from the forested area at the east edge of Jubilee Gardens; a communication campaign to stop the use of private wells; and remediation of the septage and sludge handling facility.

In response to the report, the Ministry of Environment and Housing and the Ministry of Health detailed short-term initiatives and medium- and long-term reforms. Among the major goals is a new request for proposal for the management of the landfill and plans to deconstruct and properly engineer the entire site.

“In the short-term we will develop a communication program in consultation with the community and conduct awareness meetings with affected individuals and communities to understand the environmental and health implications of exposure from the landfill, so that they can comply with the required standardized health checks,” said Environment Minister Romauld Ferreira and Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands in a joint statement on Thursday.

Among the medium- and long-term goals, the ministries want emergency response plans for significant events; a national communication campaign to discourage the use of private wells with the assistance of the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC); remediation of the septage and sludge handling facility; installation of ambient air monitoring; development of policies and regulations for non-recyclable, non-decomposable and hazardous waste; and the deconstruction and proper engineering of the landfill.

The Bahamian people are prepared for bold reform. We already knew the New Providence Landfill was releasing life-threatening toxins and chemicals into the air and ground.

Bahamians don’t want a knee-jerk response to the crisis. They want well-reasoned policy that transforms the dump into a modern and safe waste disposal site.

The Free National Movement (FNM) administration should do the mental work to ensure a comprehensive solution is arrived at that is backed by research, experienced management and the money needed to get it all done. When that plan is ready and costs defined, the government should come to the people and explain it before setting it in motion.

This mess has to be fixed properly. The health, well-being and lives of citizens and visitors are at stake.