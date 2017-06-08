Our lawless streets

New vehicle licensing began at the end of last October. We are nearing the end of the process. There are fewer of the old aquamarine plates on the streets.

The licensing process has not been easy. During the first few months the Road Traffic Department had to get accustomed to the new system. There were long lines. There was frustration. Obscene language was used by some customers who were frustrated by waiting and being asked to leave and return with yet another piece of information.

With fewer of the old plates on vehicles they become more obvious. The registration periods stand out. It’s amazing how many people are riding around in unlicensed vehicles.

We’re not just talking about a few days past due. This week we’ve seen December 2016 and many January and February 2017 registrations. Then there are those who don’t care at all. Yesterday we saw a vehicle with a license plate from Ontario, Canada.

It is true that Road Traffic ran out of plates at one point. But it did not run out of them from last December and January. There are many who do not care about following the law.

These people are joined by another dangerous type: the red light runners. This is a reckless habit too many New Providence drivers enjoy. When a light turns from green to red, some run the red for up to five seconds after it has changed. Some go through the red light at full speed, unconcerned about the lives of those proceeding through the green.

Then there are the motorcyclists. Their lane, in their minds, is the middle of the road. They dart through traffic, zooming within inches of vehicle drivers who often do not see them in their mirrors.

Nearly none wear helmets. And the worst of the lot like to prance down busy streets on one wheel as if they were stunt men on movie sets.

The bikers are so bold that they ride in packs on weekends. The laws of the road are irrelevant to them.

Humans behave when there are painful consequences to transgressive behavior. The Royal Bahamas Police Force needs to be more aggressive in response to traffic violations. The force may need government’s help to provide it the resources needed for officers to be able to make our streets safer.

Those who break traffic laws should be given tickets they have to pay. Repeat offenders should lose their licenses for a time, or for good. Those who do the most dangerous things should face fines or jail. Dangerous behavior on the streets can cause injury or loss of life.

We hope those in authority make traffic policing more of a focus. There is too much wild behavior out there that will only be reduced by an aggressive law enforcement response.