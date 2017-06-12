A lesson from the U.K.

Prime Minister Theresa May believed the polls. She and her Conservative Party were said to be up 20 percentage points on Labour and its leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

The hard left politician had lost a confidence vote among his MPs. The prime minister wanted an even bigger majority in the House of Commons in order to have a stronger hand to negotiate Brexit in the manner she deems necessary. For her Corbyn was no threat.

A bad campaign, May being a poor retail politician, terrorist attacks and lingering discontent with the Tories led to a disastrous result on Thursday. Instead of winning a super majority, May lost the majority she had.

She has now formed a minority government. May’s party is not pleased. Some members are questioning her leadership and it’s unclear how long she will survive. George Osborne, the former Tory chancellor, described May as a “dead woman walking”, noting that it could all end for her politically in days.

May is the second consecutive Tory prime minister to call a vote for political reasons and to have it backfire. Then Prime Minister David Cameron called the Brexit referendum in part to quiet a backbench revolt. He thought the remain side would win and the issue of leaving the European Union would be behind him. He lost that vote and resigned as prime minister.

Electorates should never be taken for granted. Polls are mere snapshots of moods at a specific moment in time. Every time a politician chooses to call a vote it could be his or her last.

We hope our new prime minister learns from the errors of the last two Tory prime ministers in the United Kingdom. Dr. Hubert Minnis sincerely wants to push for types of electoral reform that require constitutional amendments and referenda.

Minnis and the Free National Movement (FNM) defeated the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) by 20 points on May 10 and won 35 of 39 seats. He must think they could push anything and it would win based on that level of support.

Campaigns have lives of their own, however. The one who calls the vote could lose control of the debate. Voters may not understand what is at stake and dissent in order to keep the status quo. Underlying frustration on other issues could lead to opposition to the government’s position just to send a message to those in power.

When electoral losses happen, it really doesn’t matter why the day after. The fact is you lost and you are a loser. Confidence crumbles. Those who once supported the leader question whether he or she has what it takes to go on.

As we have mentioned before, it would be wise to pursue forms of electoral reform that do not require referenda. The people gave you a mandate. It’s a five-year mandate. Govern well. Do not put that mandate at risk for matters that are not essential.

May didn’t learn from Cameron’s folly. She may pay the price as a result.