The fight to lift the seal

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) did not want the Bahamian people to know what it agreed to in order for Baha Mar to “open” in April. Perry Christie thought his chance of winning a third term as prime minister was good if the mega-resort were welcoming guests. A deal was struck toward a sale of the property as a matter of urgency for the survival of the then ruling party.

Concessions were extended. It slipped out that a value-added tax (VAT) exemption was part of what was granted. Bahamians are not aware of the other provisions.

The FNM is now in power. The new governing party has stated that it thinks the public should know what was signed. It is now in discussions with the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) on unsealing the deal.

Bahamians are not the only ones interested in knowing the terms. Atlantis wants to determine if its most favored nation (MFN) status was violated.

“While we have remained virtually quiet on the matter, we are anticipating meeting with government very shortly so as to push vigorously for the unsealing of the documents and discussing any concerns that may arise as a result,” said Atlantis Senior Vice President of Public Relations Ed Fields in response to questions from The Nassau Guardian last week.

Under Atlantis’ MFN clause, the government cannot agree in any other deal to terms Atlantis would not be eligible to receive.

Attorney General Carl Bethel said on Sunday the government is in talks with CEXIM on the “way forward”. When asked how soon the government could get the agreement unsealed, the attorney general said the issue is progressing to “some resolution”.

“Either the relevant party will, in a sense, agree (to make it public) or there would need to be an application (to the court to unseal the document),” Bethel told The Nassau Guardian.

“So, right now we are in a very delicate stage of discussing matters at an arm’s length basis, but on the basis that we want to have a smooth situation where the Bahamian people will receive that information, which they are entitled [to]; namely they have a right to know what, if any, agreement their government signed that has implications in terms of the usual concessions.”

He also noted that he has been approached by Atlantis and has given them the same assurances given to Bahamians.

“I have given them the assurances that the Bahamas government, this government – and one would hope that all governments respect the terms of agreements in which they have entered – I have given them assurances that we are seeking to move as quickly as is reasonably possible to have the heads of terms agreement disclosed publicly,” he said.

That the bank and the Christie administration do not want the deal publicized suggests there is something there they think the people should not know. The Minnis administration does not want to do anything to jeopardize the hotel sales process. They want Baha Mar to succeed.

They also, however, have a duty to the Bahamian people to end the secrecy. The people’s money and land are tied up in the deal. We hope the bank accepts soon that there is a major public interest in this matter and it agrees to openness. If it doesn’t, the attorney general should move aggressively in the courts for the seal to be lifted.

Bahamians elected this government to be more open than the PLP. They would feel betrayed if after a reasonable amount of time they still don’t know what the PLP did in their name.