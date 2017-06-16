Mandate exists for sweeping education reform

The data discussed by Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd yesterday was another sad reminder of the education crisis we face.

Lloyd said during his contribution to the budget debate in the House of Assembly that 65 percent of students failed the BGCSE English exam in 2015. That same year 75 percent failed the BGCSE mathematics exam.

The core components of the BGCSE math and English exams are easy. This is basic arithmetic and basic language and comprehension. That the vast majority of our children are failing means that the vast number leaving our schools — mostly our public schools — are illiterate and innumerate.

“We cannot pretend that things are going well in education,” said Lloyd.

“...So, the question is this: With such a failing system what do we do? The question is, how do we reach our students, particularly our young men?

“How can we improve academic performance across the board, beginning at preschool and primary years? Do we need more qualified teachers? Do our teachers need to be better trained?

“How can we enhance the curriculum to engage those students? What about the infrastructure to promote engagement?”

The new minister is asking the right questions. He realizes that what we call education in The Bahamas is largely not that. Young people are merely warehoused in the public system and then released as young adults, unable to function in the modern world.

We need a comprehensive review of public education. All facets of our system must be scrutinized.

Should we invest in a universal public preschool system? Should we start children in first grade at an older age? Do we need a new pedagogical model? Are our teachers adequately trained? Do we need more of them to keep class sizes smaller? Should we separate boys and girls? How do we recruit more male teachers? Should we significantly increase the wages for teachers to encourage the best and brightest to consider the field? Do principals have enough power? What is the best way to extract violent children from regular schools, educating them elsewhere?

Proper policymaking considers these and other fundamental questions, also taking into consideration the limited financial resources of The Bahamas.

This government has the mandate to pursue bold reforms. And that is especially true when it comes to education. All options should be considered.

Part of our high unemployment problem is that many of our people have no skills. We must begin to consider the education problem a major crisis. Young people with no skills and under-developed minds are more disposed to involvement with crime and other dysfunctional behaviors.

More police cars and jails won’t solve our crime problem. We must invest more, and in more creative and effective ways, in our young people. Parents and families have a big role to play in this. The state has a big role to play in this.

We know the minister cares. We hope he is aggressive and confronts the education bureaucracy in order to provoke change.