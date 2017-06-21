The corrupt must be held to account

An error was made in the 1990s after the Free National Movement (FNM) won government for the first time. Expensive commissions of inquiry were held. We learned from them that wheeling and dealing were the order of the day under the corrupt regime of Sir Lynden Pindling.

What didn’t happen, though, were the prosecutions of high-ranking members of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) who did wrong. The big-timers didn’t go to jail. They were not sued and made to repay what was taken or wasted.

Bahamians went into the May 10, 2017 general election thinking that another PLP administration had lost its way. Stories of conflicts of interest and blatant corruption were in the newspapers. The people wanted no more of it. From Abaco in the north to Inagua in the south, Bahamians voted them out.

That punishment was not enough, however.

The Minnis administration has exposed abuses of the public treasury by the last government. Tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions, of dollars went to people and companies who did not provide value for what was given. The half-hearted defenses of some recipients have been pathetic.

To be clear, there is nothing wrong with doing business with the government. There is nothing wrong with making profit from doing business with the government. The work that is promised, though, should be competently delivered and the billing for it reasonable.

The FNM has talked tough. There is supposedly a special unit of the police force looking into these matters. The Office of the Attorney General is looking into these matters. The police are seeking to determine if there was criminal wrongdoing. The AG’s office is seeking to determine if it is possible to sue some members of the former government for misfeasance – that is, abuse of legal authority.

Corruption in The Bahamas will only stop if those who engage in it are brought to account. If laws were clearly broken, those who did so should be charged with the appropriate offenses and made to answer in a court of law. Those who did not break the law but abused the public trust by signing contracts far beyond what is reasonable, to people incapable of delivering the services they pledged to, should be sued. We need to get back some of the people’s money from these current or former public officials.

Successful prosecutions or suits would send a message to all Bahamians: There is a price for gross violation of the people’s trust while holding high office.

These are tough times in The Bahamas. The unemployment rate has been in the low to mid-double digits for nearly nine years. The economy is stuck in a stagnation-contraction phase. With the introduction of value-added tax (VAT) the cost of living has increased. Low-income people have trouble buying food and keeping the lights on.

In this environment it is detestable for people who were elected to advance the interests of Bahamians to waste their money instead.

We hope the new prime minister is serious about bringing wrongdoers to account. If this government does not, the message will go out that there is no consequence to abusing the people while in power.