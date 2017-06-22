PM delivers on promise to the people

The Bahamian people should have seen the sealed Baha Mar deal a long time ago. The Christie administration said it got involved with the resort company bankruptcy because the people’s land and tax dollars via concessions were part of the development. Yet, when the people asked, and asked and asked again what was agreed, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) would not say. The agreement for the sale of the property remained sealed before the Supreme Court.

Dr. Hubert Minnis and the Free National Movement (FNM) pledged to unseal it if elected. Minnis delivered on his promise on Tuesday in the House of Assembly.

“This government campaigned on a platform to promote greater transparency and accountability by government,” he said while closing out the budget debate.

Some of the highlights of the unsealed deal include that the Christie administration agreed to issue up to 1,200 work permits to China Construction America (CCA) to complete the resort; to waive stamp duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the transfer of assets from the Baha Mar Ltd. (BML) group of companies to Perfect Luck Assets Limited; to (split 50/50) all agreed expenses and fees of the joint provisional liquidators and/or any liquidators who may be appointed in relation to the liquidation of the BML companies; Perfect Luck Assets Limited and its subsidiaries will benefit from the exemption of VAT and import taxes for the importation of goods and services for completed work and the remaining work of the project.

The PLP violated the trust of the Bahamian people in so many ways the past five years. The Baha Mar affair was one of the worst examples. In January, then Prime Minister Perry Christie said then Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson had been instructed to make the sealed records public at the “earliest opportunity”.

A week later, Maynard-Gibson said the documents would be released to the public before the phased April opening of the Cable Beach resort — and committed to release by mid-April.

That never happened. It was as if the Bahamian people were an irrelevant irritant who deserved to be ignored while the ruling PLP got on with its business.

Every time the PLP made a promise regarding the Baha Mar deal and it did not happen, the Bahamian people grew angrier. The people saw the PLP’s contempt for them. They responded by removing nearly all members of the party from the elected chamber of Parliament on May 10.

Minnis should work to keep the trust of the people. Be truthful. Do for the greater good and not just the narrow interests of cronies. The people crave honest governance. They were abused by the last administration.

When leaders demonstrate that they have the interests of the people at heart, those people are likely to support such leaders on major, transformative policy initiatives.

The Bahamian people watched the budget debate closely. They are sickened by the stories of waste. We hope this FNM doesn’t just relish in the PLP’s shamming. We hope it learns what not to be like. If it adopts the PLP’s habits it too will face the anger of the people at the polls.