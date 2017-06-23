A needed change in the immigration system

There is a need to remove politicians from the citizenship and residency process in The Bahamas. The law is the problem.

In The Bahamas the Cabinet stands as the Immigration Board. If you apply for citizenship, for example, it has to be approved by Cabinet.

The new prime minister rightly sees this as a waste of the executive’s time. Dr. Hubert Minnis said in the budget debate that he has instructed the minister of immigration to bring legislation for the establishment of an independent board to review such applications.

“This will remove the decision from the politicians,” he said on Tuesday in the budget wrap-up in the House of Assembly.

Minnis said that once the legislation is passed and enacted, Cabinet would only look at applications when there are national security concerns.

“I don’t think in this… era, that Cabinet and politicians should be making decisions on determining who gets citizenship,” he said.

“The guidelines are a, b, c, d. You meet it, or you don’t, full stop. I have no intention of sitting down over thousands of [applications].”

The executive branch of government should be focused on executing policy to lead the country out of the many problems it faces. There is no economic growth. Crime is at unacceptably high levels. The public education system is in a state of collapse. Our ministers need not waste hours on simple matters.

There should be open and transparent criteria for citizenship and residency. The government should publish the criteria online in simple language so potential applicants know what standards they have to meet in order to qualify.

Once the applications go to the independent board, applicants should get a quick yes or no. They either meet the standards or they don’t. In fact, there should be a defined time by which applicants get answers once all of their documents and forms are submitted. Again, it should be a simple yes or no based on whether or not the person meets the requirements. The few who may pose national security concerns would be escalated to Cabinet.

The independent board should be comprised of non-politicians who have track records of honesty and transparency. There should be clear rules for board members regarding conflicts of interest, honesty and impartiality. Corrupt non-politicians are just as bad as corrupt politicians. It is essential that board members know that if they accept money or other inducements to perform their duties and this is found out, they would be charged with corruption.

The current backlogged and inefficient immigration system frustrates businesses and is unfair to people who have become or are becoming part of our community. Lives are placed on pause.

The backlog has also created a side industry of people who “get things done” for a fee. They pay off people in the immigration department to process requests. An efficient system would disincentivize such behavior.

We hope this new legislation comes soon. It’s a common sense move that is long overdue.



