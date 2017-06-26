PM should ignore Izmirlian

While right-thinking Bahamians wish the Baha Mar development success, it’s quite possible that it was a bad idea from conception. It is so big, so much was invested in it, it costs so much to operate and requires so many guests that it may never be a profitable business.

Perry Christie invested his premiership in resurrecting the bankrupt property that was started by Sarkis Izmirlian under his watch as prime minister during his first term in office.

The resort finally opened under the control of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) in April. Christie thought its opening would lead to applause from the electorate. That didn’t happen.

Allegations of conflicts of interest, concerns about the size of the Chinese workforce to build it and the secret sealed deal between the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of China, CTFE and the Bahamian government soured the Bahamian view of the project.

The new prime minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, would be wise to leave the Baha Mar deal as is. What Izmirlian suggested yesterday is nonsense.

The former Baha Mar developer is calling on the Minnis administration to place a moratorium on the completion of any sale of the Cable Beach project, and other related transactions, so that the government and the public can thoroughly “assess the extent of the toxicity of these arrangements to our country and how the best interests of Bahamians can be met”. Izmirlian, through his company, BMD Holdings Ltd., also wants the authorities to reopen the casino license investigation and report the findings of the Gaming Board.

The statement came five days after Minnis tabled the unsealed heads of terms for the sale of Baha Mar in the House of Assembly.

“In BMD’s view, these documents confirm the nation’s fears that the previous administration had engaged in the wholesale giveaway of hundreds of millions of dollars in tax waivers and concessions that the country could not afford and that rightfully should have been earmarked for the Bahamian people, solely to facilitate a charade of a sale in the lead-up to the general election last May,” the company said.

The Christie administration agreed to issue up to 1,200 work permits to China Construction America (CCA) — the builder — to complete the resort; to waive stamp duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the transfer of assets from the Baha Mar Ltd. (BML) group of companies to Perfect Luck Assets Limited; to split 50/50 all agreed expenses and fees of the joint provisional liquidators and/or any liquidators who may be appointed in relation to the liquidation of the BML companies; and Perfect Luck Assets Limited and its subsidiaries will benefit from the exemption of value-added tax (VAT) and import taxes for the importation of goods and services for completed work and the remaining work of the project.

The Izmirlian company statement said: “The giveaways laid out in the heads of terms by the Christie administration to China EXIM Bank and Chow Tai Fook (the Baha Mar purchaser) are egregious and an insult to the Bahamian people.

“What else did the former administration do in its desperation to get any kind of a deal to announce related to the sale of Baha Mar to try to win re-election and feather the economic nest of its members?”

Concessions are often granted to make difficult deals. While some of the deal’s provisions may be objectionable and ill-conceived, if it is a legally binding agreement that was properly executed the Minnis administration should not just walk away from it. A lawful deal is a lawful deal. Breaking it for no legally justifiable reason would make The Bahamas vulnerable to a lawsuit and damages in the hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars. Such a successful judgement could bankrupt a Bahamas that is already in a cash flow problem.

Minnis has much work to do. He has an electricity provider in a state of collapse; a landfill that is poisoning people; there is a public education crisis; the economy is not growing; unemployment is high; public debt has risen sharply; there is a violent crime crisis in New Providence.

The prime minister should not get caught up in the Baha Mar quagmire. Allow the deal to play out. Give the soon-to-be owners the support they need to be as successful as possible. Izmirlian has his interests. Minnis has his. They are not the same.

If Izmirlian wishes to wage a public relations war or court challenge against what he finds odious about what happened at Baha Mar, he is free to do so as a resident of The Bahamas. We the Bahamian people, however, need a government that is focused on delivering on the promises made during the election campaign to make life better on these islands.

No one elected Minnis to solve Izmirlian’s problems. We hope the prime minister rejects his request.