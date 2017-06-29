IDB: Bahamas too dependent on fossil fuel, food imports

While it has one of the highest import bills in the Caribbean, an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) report revealed that The Bahamas exports only $4 million in goods.

The report, titled “Caribbean Region Quarterly Bulletin: Commodities in the Caribbean”, states that the country’s dependence on fossil fuels and food imports “poses risks to economic substantiality and food security”.

The report, released yesterday, states that The Bahamas has the second-highest food import dependence ratio within the Caribbean at 0.92, which is 21 percentage points above the regional average.

“This poses food security concerns in the medium-term for the nation’s economy,” the report states.

The report further points out that petroleum and food imports represent over 13 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) and the two categories are “significant contributors” to the country’s overall merchandise import bill.

“For the period 2010–2015, imports (agricultural products) rose by an average of four percent and exports rose by three percent,“ the report states.

“The Bahamas is among the largest food importers in the Caribbean, behind only Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Haiti.

“The Bahamas imports approximately US$599 million in goods, mostly in food, food preparations, and some alcohol-based goods, representing roughly 22 percent of merchandise trade (or seven percent of GDP). At the same time, The Bahamas exports only $4 million in goods.”

The report also pointed out that during 2010-2015, exports declined by six percent and “there was a significant loss of 39 percent in 2015 in part due to a stagnant and declining market share in marine products”.

“The main commodity groups for merchandise imports and exports in The Bahamas are fuel and mining products, manufactures and agricultural products,” the report states.

“More than 75 percent of imports and slightly below 72 percent of exports are concentrated in non-agricultural products.

In addition, the report laments The Bahamas’ dependency on fossil fuels.

“With no proven reserves of easily exploitable fossil fuel in significant quantities, The Bahamas remains highly dependent on imported petroleum oils and other crude for energy generation,” the report states.

“The inability to diversify the energy matrix has meant lost opportunities to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.”