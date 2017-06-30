A reflection on what should have been

Dr. Bernard Nottage had quite the life of accomplishments. He was a star athlete, a gynecologist and obstetrician who brought thousands into the world, a successful businessman, a long-standing member of Parliament, and a member of several Cabinets.

Condolences have come in to his family from former friends, colleagues and political adversaries. Nottage died on Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic in Florida after years of illness. He was 71.

It was 20 years ago this year when the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) had a choice that would shape the future of our country. Sir Lynden Pindling had just lost his second election. He was retiring. The next PLP generation would finally get its chance.

Nottage and Perry Christie had served as co-deputy leaders. They ran to succeed Sir Lynden. Philip Galanis also entered the race.

On the first ballot Nottage came out on top. He did not reach the 50-plus percent mark, however, to win outright. It went to a run-off.

The Pindlings were fully behind Christie. Nottage was fighting against the establishment. It was amazing that he was able to come first on the first ballot with all that was against him.

Galanis threw his support behind Christie. That, and a final push by the father of the nation, was enough for Christie to win the run-off. Five years later he was prime minister.

Over the years Nottage ran against Christie unsuccessfully twice more. He left the PLP and formed the Coalition for Democratic Reform (CDR), which was unsuccessful in the 2002 general election. Nottage came back to the PLP in 2005.

Nottage was a thinker, a worker and a man of discipline and order. There are many PLPs who still think it should have been him who led the PLP in 1997 instead of Christie.

Christie’s mediocre performance over two non-consecutive terms has only made those who never believed in him wonder even more what could have been if B.J. had become leader and prime minister. He had a genuine concern for national development. He had a love of policy. He was smart, tough. He ended his career in public life free of scandal.

The new prime minister described Nottage as a “patriot”.

“Our compatriot, brother and friend, B.J. has finished the race. He has passed the baton on to a new generation of Bahamians,” said Dr. Hubert Minnis.

“His commitment, caring and all-around good nature will be missed.”

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham remembered him as a “dedicated parliamentarian” who was always prepared.

“His record in public life provides exemplary reading for those who now follow in his footsteps. He died as he lived, a dedicated citizen, a Bahamian patriot and a nation-builder,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Philip Brave Davis recalled Nottage’s focus.

“As his parliamentary and Cabinet colleague, I am honored to have served with Dr. Nottage. His thorough, methodical, detailed and deliberate management style, ensuring no stone was left unturned, served me well in public life and I cherish our professional relationship and friendship,” he said.

Nottage ran one last time in the last general election. He lost. It is unclear why he ran. He knew he was ill. The country knew he was ill. But maybe a reflection from former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe answered that question.

“B.J. was no quitter, and he did all that he could for as long as he could. Like all great warriors he fought to the very end. He lived a life with dignity and he died with dignity,” he said.

Nottage could have lived the life of wealth and ease. But instead he offered himself for a lifetime of public service. In that there is a lesson for the young. Nations develop and reach their successes not by luck. They achieve great things because men and women fight and sacrifice for better.

If you want change, offer yourself. Make the change you desire. Nottage tried his best. He kept coming back when he was not successful. For that he should be remembered with admiration.