A needed fight for the soul of the PLP

Formed in 1953, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) is our oldest political party. It has won eight elections and governed for 35 years since majority rule. The PLP is responsible for much of what the modern Bahamas is — the good and the bad.

It expanded education to people of all class levels; it built the modern agencies of state; its policies helped create a large black middle class; it ushered in majority rule with no violence toward the white minority.

The PLP sinned too, however. Its greatest sin is the main cause for the crime crisis we face today. In the 1970s and 1980s, greedy and amoral PLPs welcomed in the drug trade. They enjoyed the fast money from it. In doing so, they destroyed people and made the Bahamian family structure dysfunctional.

Mothers and fathers were chasing highs in base houses instead of raising their children. These kids grew up unattended in inner city communities. Many were consumed by violent street life. This dysfunction is as much a PLP legacy as is leading The Bahamas to majority rule.

There are PLPs who view the loss on May 10, 2017 as a mere cyclical event. They think: No government has won re-election since 1997, so we will be back in five years.

We disagree.

The Bahamian people want the PLP to reform before they consider it again as government. If it does not, it could stay in opposition for a decade or more.

Reform means wholesale change. The PLP needs to acknowledge that it governed poorly last time. Nearly two thirds of voters went against the party. They did not do so because the Free National Movement (FNM) persuaded them. The FNM was a pathetic opposition. The people voted as they did because they saw the corruption, the waste, the deception, the arrogance. They thought The Bahamas would be ruined if the party won again.

A reformed PLP should acknowledge its sins. It should apologize for the misrule of Perry Christie. Under the watch of his government, the wheelers and dealers nearly emptied our treasury. The party should also pledge honest governance when elected again. A repeat of the 2012 to 2017 term would bankrupt The Bahamas.

Beyond that, however, the party needs a new message. Old PLPs are obsessed with the war they already won. We have had majority rule for 50 years. Blacks and whites get along now. There is no need to relitigate the past.

The PLP needs a message that speaks to the aspirations of all Bahamians now. How do we create a safe commonwealth where there is work? How do we ensure wider home ownership? How do we boost education standards so that our people are more literate and rational? How do we implement policy to drive down the cost of energy and provide reliable electricity supply? How do we make Bahamians owners of our economy?

PLPs such as Raynard Rigby, Alfred Sears, Philip Galanis and Chester Cooper seem serious about reform. It is unlikely, though, that they will be taken seriously by the party’s inner circle. Those who live in the Gambier House bubble don’t like to be criticized. They know it all. Anyone who speaks out against the party is an enemy.

PLP reformers must fight aggressively nonetheless to take control of their party. Their goal should be the removal of the old guard and the old message. If the reformers win, the party will rise again soon. If they lose, the history of the FNM is instructive. From its founding to its victory in 1992, the FNM stayed in opposition for 20 years. Being out of power can last a long time.

True reform is the only thing that will make the party viable again in the near future. Good luck to those pushing for that.