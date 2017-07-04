Action needed to keep public confidence

In the budget debate members of the new Cabinet of Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis spent hours outlining shocking misbehavior with public funds by the last Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration. Tens of millions, possibly hundreds of millions, of dollars of the people’s money was wasted. Contracts were issued to cronies who had no experience in the fields related to the contracts issued.

The Bahamian people are angry. They work hard for their money. They don’t want to be taxed and have that money inappropriately go to people who don’t deserve it.

Despite former Prime Minister Perry Christie’s belief that his administration did the right thing while in office, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said he is sure more revelations about how taxpayer dollars were spent will be made in the coming weeks.

“As we said during the budget debate, every day there is something new that is coming across our desks,” he told reporters at a Central Bank of The Bahamas function on Friday evening.

“All I can say at this stage is that we continue to do our work, we continue to reveal various issues that we will put before the Bahamian people, and, like I said, just stay tuned.”

On Thursday, Christie defended his administration against claims of misfeasance and its handling of the relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

It is important that the new government tells the people what was done with their money. But after disclosure there must be action.

Corruption in The Bahamas will only stop if those who engage in it are brought to account. If laws were broken those who broke them should be charged with the appropriate offenses and made to answer in a court of law.

Those who did not break the law but abused the public trust by signing contracts far beyond what is reasonable, to people incapable of delivering the services they pledged to, should be sued. We need to get some of the people’s money back from these former public officials.

Successful prosecutions or suits would send a message to all Bahamians: There is a price for gross violation of the people’s trust while holding high office.

If this administration does nothing, Bahamians will think these FNMs are flimflammers who merely used the anger of the people to get elected.

No PLP should be charged and abused for political reasons. Only those determined to have been involved in wrongdoing or gross violations of public office by competent investigations should be made to answer before the courts.

We hope the FNM doesn’t violate the trust of Bahamians. Our people expect action, not mere talk.