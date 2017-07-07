Governments must lead in the crime fight

Political parties are elected to government to solve problems. For example, if there are no roads and people have difficulty getting from place to place, members of the electorate will want men and women in power who are able to cause roads to be built.

The same is true with crime. There is a crime problem in The Bahamas. We are on pace for 140 murders this year. Most of them will occur on New Providence.

The residents of this island and those in the wider Bahamas want solutions. At election time the political parties put forward their ideas. The Free National Movement (FNM) won. It did not make the grandiose promises the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) made during the 2012 campaign. The PLP failed to deliver. Crime got worse from 2012 to 2017. The people voted the PLP out.

Right-thinking Bahamians wish the FNM administration well with its crime reduction strategies. But while wishing them well, the people also want measurable results. Governments are elected to lead policy to help improve the lives of the citizenry.

The opposition PLP now has the responsibility to hold the government to account for its leadership of our country on all issues — especially issues of national importance such as public safety.

Crime is a political issue because it is our elected administration that is charged with ensuring there is order across the Commonwealth. Collective security is the first responsibility of the state.

The FNM will lose support if it returns to the Bahamian people five years later with record murder, armed robbery and housebreaking counts. The prime minister and his Cabinet must put every effort into ensuring that crime reduction remains a central focus of this government every day for the next five years.

Our people are tired of being robbed, their homes and cars broken into, and their friends and relatives shot and killed as if their lives have no meaning.

The media and electorate must keep reminding the government that this issue is a priority. This is the power of democracy. The people have a voice through which they can pressure those in authority to focus on issues they think important throughout the term.

The FNM has the mandate to get the job done. It has the support of the people to get the job done. The party said it is committed to taking on the major problems Bahamians face.

We need to find the right mix of policies that encourage our young people to never pursue lives of crime and violence. We have lost too many of them over the past decade.