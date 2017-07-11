Sound advice from the former prime minister

It is important for the Free National Movement (FNM) to stay focused on moving forward. The government of The Bahamas is in a precarious financial position. Debt levels have risen sharply. The economy is not growing. Unemployment is high. Grand Bahama, our second most populous island, is in a depression.

These are just the economic problems. There are crime and education crises too.

Dr. Hubert Minnis is fortunate to have a significant mandate. His party beat the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) by 20 percentage points on May 10. It also has a 35-to-four seat advantage in the House of Assembly.

Minnis has much goodwill capital with the electorate. Bahamians want him to go after the corrupt from the last administration who took our money. They support him pursuing bold reforms to the country’s legacy problems such as the Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) and Bahamasair.

Minnis must be strategic in how he spends this capital. Reform is painful. Making changes to dysfunction will make entrenched interests upset. To turnaround our most backward organs of state will require the consumption of much goodwill. But if he is able to get through the struggle, this prime minister could make The Bahamas a better place.

Minnis should not waste his time undoing what was already done with Baha Mar, as we have said before. Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham gave him that advice last week.

Answering questions during a meeting of the Rotary Club of South East Nassau, Ingraham said the government “must do nothing to stop” Baha Mar from being completed and charged that former Baha Mar CEO Sarkis Izmirlian was “dead wrong” to request a moratorium on the completion of the sale of the resort.

“The completion of Baha Mar and its operation is of critical and essential importance to the economy of The Bahamas, and the people of The Bahamas,” Ingraham said.

“The government must do nothing whatsoever to stop it from being completed. Nothing.

“The government must do whatever it can to facilitate the completion of Baha Mar because we need the jobs. We need to ensure that we are not downgraded even further and we begin to get upgraded.”

This comes from a man who did not support what the PLP did. He said the Christie administration was “dead wrong when it put Baha Mar in liquidation”.

“It should never have gotten involved in that aspect of the dispute,” Ingraham said. “That would have left Mr. Izmirlian and the Chinese authorities, the banks, to fight their battle out in court or through arbitration.

“Once the government put Baha Mar in liquidation it removed from Sarkis Izmirlian and his father, any right which they had to contest what had happened.

“That was a very wrongful decision on the part of the government.

“I told that to the prime minister in writing and personally. That should never have happened.”

That being said, the past is done. We must move forward with the situation we face. A deal is in place between the Export-Import Bank of China and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) for the sale of Baha Mar. It has not yet closed, to our knowledge, but is in process.

In response to Izmirlian’s request for a suspension/review of the deal, Minnis told The Nassau Guardian that the government has no intention of “interfering” with Baha Mar. He said, “We will follow the law. We are a law-abiding government. We, like the Bahamian people, would like to see Baha Mar functional and working so as to create more jobs.”

We must be pragmatic. Ingraham’s advice was sound. Hopefully this issue is now settled in the minds of Minnis and his Cabinet and they will let the status quo remain.



