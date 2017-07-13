A new Parliament should replace the post office

Earlier this month, while speaking at the monthly Bahamian Contractors’ Association (BCA) luncheon, Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said the Clarence A. Bain building (which formerly housed the Road Traffic Department) and the General Post Office will have to be imploded in order to make way for new state-of-the-art buildings.

The government is wise to have come to this conclusion. It would be a waste of money to refurbish those buildings. The properties could be put to better use by erecting properly designed modern structures.

“Our Bahamian architects will have a wonderful opportunity to create a vision of a building that sits on the hill with a majestic view of Downtown Nassau and the harbor,” said Bannister, referencing the post office site.

The old building sits on an elevation in an area where the state owns lots of property. It is an ideal location for a new Parliament.

The Bahamas needs one. A visit to the current buildings downtown would demonstrate that. They were built 200-plus years ago. There is insufficient office space for staff. There are no offices for members. There is one set of bathrooms for members and visitors. The buildings are not handicap friendly. The lack of a proper parliamentary library has meant that some of the old record of Parliament has deteriorated beyond use.

Several years ago the floor of one of the buildings, the Hansard Building, was condemned because it was collapsing. The building had to be renovated.

“Almost every country, no matter how small or poor, has a Parliament that showcases its national pride and architecture. In The Bahamas we still use buildings for Parliament that were built for a staff of one person,” wrote Maurice Tynes, clerk of Parliament, five years ago in a piece we published.

“At the time these buildings were constructed in the 19th century there were no security concerns, no parking issues nor was there a need to put in facilities for women.

“Now these issues are fundamental and paramount, but for the most part they are still substantially inadequate. I contend that the Parliament of The Bahamas deserves to be treated with greater respect.”

The proper work of a modern legislature, including regular committee work, cannot happen in our old Parliament.

“Parliament should be the political engine which improves the lives of Bahamians and drives the national consensus for an enhanced and deepened democracy,” wrote Tynes.

“To be the institution and engine to accomplish these national goals, Parliament must be provided the needed physical environs; the required resources, both human and technical; and the opportunities for personal development for parliamentarians, the parliamentary staff and the public.”

Our current Parliament is such an embarrassment that we cannot even entertain visiting parliamentarians there. The new Parliament should not be an ugly, functional box. It should be a beautiful and imaginative place that takes into consideration our pre-Columbian, European and African history.

We do not know why successive governments since independence have not built a Parliament. The task now falls to this generation in power. We hope the new government considers putting Parliament where the old post office is. It’s more than time for us to build a proper place to be the seat of our democracy.