End of the road for the third party

The Democratic National Alliance (DNA), which was formed in 2011, has now run in two elections. In May 2012 it won 8.5 percent of the vote and no seats. The party kept together and tried again. In May 2017 it won 4.7 percent of the vote and no seats.

Branville McCartney was a member of Parliament and junior Cabinet minister for the then ruling Free National Movement (FNM) before leaving the party and forming the DNA. He put a lot of effort into his creation.

The party fielded near full slates of candidates in its two elections; it published manifestos; it held news conferences and issued press releases; it ran well-designed ads in print and broadcast media; it had town hall meetings and tried at rallies.

McCartney should be commended for getting involved. In democracies citizens who think they have something to offer should step forward.

McCartney started the party with the message that it is time for a change from Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie. At the time the two men had ruled The Bahamas for 20 years, following the 25-year run of Sir Lynden Pindling. The message was enticing for those who wanted a fresh set of eyes looking at the country’s problems.

McCartney was not able to convince enough people that first time to try his brand of change, however. This time even fewer were interested.

Ingraham and Christie have now gone into retirement. The core part of the DNA’s reason for being is no more. It has spent lots of money and there has been lots of effort. The people just aren’t interested.

Realistically, this should be the end of the road for the DNA. We don’t know if McCartney will disband it or not, but it will not become the force he had hoped.

In most democratic countries there are two main parties or coalitions that can make government. One usually represents the interests of labor/workers and the other the business community. These parties battle back and forth for power. Those who want to participate in governance and politics joins one of them.

Despite McCartney being charismatic and well-spoken, he probably never had a chance going the third party route. He was fighting the natural order of the system.

Those DNAs who want to make a difference should consider the obvious options: join either the FNM or the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). In the case of the PLP, it is in rebuilding mode after a crushing 35 to four defeat on May 10. It needs new faces with new ideas and new energy. It should be welcoming of new additions.

DNAs should not feel disheartened. You pushed debate. You raised issues. The party gave a new group of people a chance to display themselves on the national political stage. The effort was not a waste. Continuing the party, though, knowing the ultimate goal won’t ever be attained, would be wasting time, money and effort.

The people have spoken twice and they do not want the DNA to be the government. They don’t even want the DNA in the House of Assembly.