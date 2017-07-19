Progress out west

The prime minister toured Baha Mar yesterday. The billion-dollar resort at Cable Beach is slowly growing to be what the country needs it to be.

Nearly two months after opening its first phase, Baha Mar President Graeme Davis said the resort has employed more than 2,100 Bahamians and has surpassed the 50 percent occupancy mark. By year-end Baha Mar expects to employ 4,000 people.

“So, everything is as projected as we want. [We are] ramping up thoughtfully, making sure we are delivering an exceptional experience,” said Davis.

The SLS Lux brand is set to open between late October and the first week of November.

When prompted about his concerns surrounding the project, Dr. Hubert Minnis said his only concern is that the remainder of Baha Mar opens in the shortest time possible, and that opportunities for Bahamians manifest.

“As you know, the economy is down, and this would bring a particular product to the economy, and help to boost the economy, and we are looking forward to those types of products,” he said, adding that his government has been assured that the resort will fully open.

A sale of Baha Mar to Chow Tai Fook Enterprises is in process after bankruptcy proceedings through which developer Sarkis Izmirlian lost control of the property.

Izmirlian wants it back. His company petitioned the government to stop the sale. To Minnis’ credit, he refused to intervene in that manner. Such a move would be reckless and irresponsible.

The Bahamas needs Baha Mar to work. We are stuck in a contraction-stagnation phase with high unemployment. If Baha Mar takes off, Bahamians will make money through direct employment. They will make money through the economic activity spurred by the local small businesses needed to do business with Baha Mar.

In opposition, Minnis said a Free National Movement (FNM) government would execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar, and only Bahamians would be allowed to complete the project. That was an ill-advised statement. Minnis then went on to meet with Izmirlian about Baha Mar after becoming prime minister. That was an ill-advised meeting.

Reporters hound Minnis with questions about Baha Mar because of missteps he has made in the past. This should be a lesson to the new prime minister. Take advice from the right people. Poor guidance leads to messes that linger.

From his latest remarks, Minnis realizes that his government has to find jobs and grow this economy, welcoming all legitimate investors. The family that is buying Baha Mar is one of the wealthiest in Hong Kong. We need their money for this project. We could use more of it for others. Build a relationship with them.

The government of The Bahamas can’t borrow its way out of its fiscal problems. More money will come in to the treasury when there is more economic activity in The Bahamas.

To be the prime minister of growth Minnis needs to be seen as someone who welcomes money and does not create problems for it when it is onshore.

We hope Baha Mar continues to succeed. Atlantis’ development helped lead a boom in the 1990s. We need good times to return again.