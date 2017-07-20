Hyperbole from a former MP

Police said they were investigating a report of theft of electronic items on the night of the May 10 general election at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC). The corporation’s then chairman, Dion Smith, the former Nassau Village MP for the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), was arrested, held overnight and released the next day. Eight BAIC employees were also questioned and released.

Last week Assistant Commissioner Paul Rolle, who heads the Anti-Corruption Unit, said Smith was cleared in relation to the investigation.

“The stuff removed was apparently his (Smith’s). Persons thought different. We found out it is not so; so in relation to this there was no evidence of any wrongdoing,” he said in an interview with this newspaper.

There was a concern that something illegal happened. Police investigated, took people into custody and released them. Police determined no wrongdoing occurred. Police publicly said the matter is concluded.

In this case it appears as if our system worked and that it was reasonable toward those questioned.

Smith thinks otherwise. He said yesterday he is “afraid” of what the Minnis administration will do next.

“I am afraid in my own country,” he said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

“I am wondering if I should go to the U.S. and seek some asylum.”

Smith added that the ordeal greatly impacted his family.

“I am afraid of what they are going to do next,” he said.

“I have never seen any other country treat people the way in which they (the FNM) are treating people.

“I have a family, and if this is what politics is all about, I am not interested.

“I love my family more than anything else.”

In democratic countries around the world, citizens, be they politicians or not, are questioned by police in relation to complaints and investigations. It happens dozens of times each day in The Bahamas. Smith is an attorney. He knows this.

It would have been an abuse if police detained him just to harass him. It would have been an abuse if they charged him and there was no evidence to support the claim. These things didn’t happen. Smith exaggerated with the asylum remark in his interview.

The PLP has accused the governing Free National Movement (FNM) of engaging in a witch hunt against its members. Kenred Dorsett, the former environment and housing minister, was charged with bribery, extortion and abuse of public office. Former St. Thomas More MP Frank Smith was arrested yesterday in connection with an extortion and fraud by false pretenses investigation.

We have laws in The Bahamas. We have independent courts. The commissioner of police, who holds a constitutionally protected office, leads the police force. He is the one who directs what happens based on the law. If the police think there is evidence of wrongdoing, they have the power to charge with most offenses. There are just a few matters that require the consent of the attorney general.

If charges are uttered, magistrates or juries decide innocence or guilt after a trial. Magistrates and judges determine sentences in cases of conviction.

Politicians are citizens just like everyone else. If there are questions about their conduct in public office police should investigate. It should not be perceived as a big deal if a sitting or former MP has to answer questions. Regular Bahamians do it all the time.

Smith need not seek asylum. As far as we know, no one is trying to do anything to him for political reasons.