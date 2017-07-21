Something to be judged on five years from now

The new national security minister is smart. When he was a police officer he was looked upon from his joining the force as a potential leader of it in the future. He did not disappoint. Marvin Dames rose to be deputy commissioner. He was in the running to be commissioner, but then Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham chose Ellison Greenslade instead.

Dames now leads crime policy in Cabinet for Dr. Hubert Minnis.

Since 2007, there has been an increase in crime and violence in New Providence, the place where most Bahamians live. There was murder record after murder record during the last Ingraham administration. There were murder records under the last Christie administration. High crime and violence rates have contributed to the defeat of the last two governments.

This campaign Minnis did not make the grandiose promises on crime the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) made in 2012. The FNM manifesto contained generalities. The PLP said then it had the solutions. Vote them in and everything would be fine. The PLP won and new murder records were set.

We nearly have 80 murders for the year at the closing of the seventh month of 2017. We are on pace for another murder record.

Dames told reporters yesterday at Police Headquarters that it would be “absurd” for anyone to believe there would be a significant reduction in crime in the country overnight, but the government’s short-term strategies have already begun to yield some results.

“These are social issues; these are deep-rooted issues, issues that have been manifesting themselves over the years,” he said.

“...We feel confident that with the strategies and the policies that we are proposing as a government that we expect to see a reduction in numbers as we move forward.”

The issues are deep-rooted. Under the Lynden Pindling regime drug trafficking took over The Bahamas in the 1970s and 1980s. The family structure was harmed. Our communities have not fully recovered.

That said, Bahamians want a government that helps stabilize the situation. We don’t like being robbed. We don’t like our houses being broken into. We don’t like having to duck as drug thugs have gun battles on the streets day and night, trying to kill each other.

The efforts of this government on crime must show results five years from now. Our people are not delusional. They don’t expect murders to decrease by 90 percent by the election. They, however, want progress. We are nearing being a small commonwealth of 350,000 people that murders 200 people per year. That is unacceptable.

The Bahamian people elected the FNM to be better than the disastrous Christie administration. That was the worst government we had since majority rule. The people are willing to support bold FNM reforms.

The new national security minister has more job-related experience than any national security minster we have had. Do your best to succeed. Try what you must. The people will look at the results at election time. If police are still picking up bodies every other day, Bahamians will deem your term in office a failure.