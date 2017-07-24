Culture change needed when it comes to corruption

If there is to be more honesty in the operation of our state agencies, Bahamians have to support the cultural shift the new prime minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, is leading.

Most of the day-to-day corruption that takes place does not happen at the executive branch level. The hyped accusations of the last campaign give that impression.

Some pay customs officers to look the other way as tens of thousands of dollars of items are imported into the country with no duty being paid. Some have paid Road Traffic staff for discs and decals that are not in the system. Some pay prison officers to smuggle in drugs and other contraband. Some pay “something on the side” in order to attain building permits. The most practiced act of corruption being, of course, returning from shopping trips with thousands of dollars worth of items and telling the customs officer you bought nothing, hoping to pay no tax.

It’s hypocritical to be angry with politicians for being involved in corruption while we as a people engage in such practices regularly. It is illegal to pay public officers to improperly exercise their powers. Yet too many think it acceptable, arguing it’s just what it takes to get things done.

If we are to have a more honest society a cultural shift is needed. A commitment must be made by the people to be honest in their dealings. Pay the state what you legally owe. Follow the laws. And if you see something wrong being done, report it to the police.

Paying off a public officer is bribery. A public officer making a demand of a citizen for money is attempted extortion. If you see it happening and say nothing you condone the behavior.

Police act on information. They respond when complaints are made. The corrupt can only be brought to account if those who see what’s happening take a stand.

Our goal should be to live in a meritocratic society. Contracts should be awarded to the best and most capable. Government should get value for money in contracting. We are far from that.

The prime minister has articulated a noble objective. He cannot lead The Bahamas there alone, however.

We must decide if we want change, or if we are happy with the status quo. Orderly societies exist because people consent to being governed by rules and norms. They reject living under regimes of corruption. We must commit to being better if change is to occur and it is to last.