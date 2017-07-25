The PLP should just exhale

We have a healthy democracy. No government has won re-election in 20 years. By the next election it would be 25 years since.

When the people are angry they send you home. They were angry with Perry Christie’s Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), so they sent nearly the whole party home on May 10.

It was a devastating loss. The PLP won four seats. The Free National Movement (FNM) won 35. Even Christie, who had won his constituency for 40 straight years, was voted out. This was a first for a sitting prime minister in our history.

PLPs are stunned. The party that led us to majority rule was rejected even by the black inner city masses, who the party thought would always be with it.

On top of the crippling loss, two former PLP MPs have been charged with criminal offenses in relation to their alleged conduct while in public office. Kenred Dorsett, the former environment and housing minister, was charged with extortion, bribery and misconduct in public office. Frank Smith, the former chairman of the Public Hospitals Authority, was charged with extortion, attempted extortion and bribery.

The PLP is at its lowest moment since it was created in 1953. The party is unsure of how to proceed. Rather than take a moment and assess because it truly is shell shocked, the PLP has decided on an attacking posture.

It has accused the FNM administration of abuse of power in the prosecutions and said there will be a day of reckoning for FNMs. It has accused the FNM of abusing public service workers when it terminated people it needed to in order to set up its government. PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts asked whether FNM actions led to the death of Dr. Baldwin Carey.

The PLP needs to stop, pause, take a deep breath and exhale. You lost a general election badly. You lost power. That hurts.

What is needed is the course that began a few months back. A consultant was hired to assess what went wrong in the last election. We all know in summary what went wrong. However, the work of the competent professional will detail the various disasters that took place during Christie’s terrible term.

Read the report. Analyze it. Act on the recommendations. Reform your party. If you are a PLP and you think the last term was great, you are delusional. Two thirds of voters voted against the party. The people saw all that was wrong. It was obvious and offensive.

The attack posture by the PLP since the election has angered the people even more. There has been no apology for the corruption and ineptitude. The people would accept an apology. It would begin the healing. The party would then need to pledge not to run tainted candidates again, and to enshrine honesty in government as a hallmark of the organization going forward.

If the PLP stays angry it would remain where it is: irrelevant and in opposition. Remember PLPs, you did not get the message in 1992. You stayed on the same course and the people had to teach you a worse lesson in 1997. Be careful that the same thing does not happen in 2022.